Kokomo’s Downtown Association is scheduling fewer First Friday events in 2023.
There will be seven themed downtown events celebrated in the new year.
On months that don’t have themed First Fridays, Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives for the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said the Downtown Association will use its audience reach to promote any events downtown businesses schedule for the first weekend of that month.
April 7, Go Green
During the first themed First Friday in 2023, visitors will be invited to celebrate Kokomo’s natural environment.
May 5, Art Walk
Visitors will be invited to explore Kokomo’s art scene and create their own artwork during May’s First Friday.
June 2, Strawberry Fest
The annual Strawberry Festival is scheduled to run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 2. The Artsapalooza Art Market is making a return to the festival this year.
Aug. 4, The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt
Kokomo businesses will distribute prizes to downtown treasure hunters during the August First Friday.
Sept. 1, Artsapalooza
During September’s First Friday celebration, a reception will be held for the 10th annual Artist Alley exhibit. Hawgin’ the Block for Bridges Outreach will be held downtown the same day.
Oct. 6, Masquerade
Downtown visitors will be able to break out their Halloween costumes a bit early to go trick-or-treating for October’s First Friday.
Nov. 3, Shop & Stroll
For the final First Friday, the Downtown Association is planning for a night of shopping and open houses before the holidays.
“We have targeted those 7 months to offer this activity at times when the public is most likely to attend. Often, attendance numbers increase as the weather improves,” Alexander wrote in an email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.