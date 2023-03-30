The Kokomo Summer Concert Series is returning to Foster Park this summer. The first concert will be held June 10.
In a press release, Mayor Tyler Moore said the annual concert series benefits Kokomo and other communities around Central Indiana.
“Let’s face it, summer wouldn’t be the same without live music outdoors,” Moore wrote. “The Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion is a tremendous venue and offers a showcase for some great bands. It has become a destination for music fans from around Indiana.”
A handful of concerts will align with summer festivals, such as the Carver Center’s Juneteenth Celebration, Rhumfest and the Firefighter's Jeep Jam.
Each of the concerts will be family friendly. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the free, general admission seating shows.
In addition to live music, each concert will have food vendors and a beer garden.
2023 KOKOMO SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP
June 10 — Myron Elkins Band with opener Revolver Band. Elkins performs a mixture of classic rock, country and blues. Learn more by visiting https://www.myronelkins.com.
June 17 — Carver Center Juneteenth Celebration featuring The Downstroke Band. The Indianapolis-based group performs R&B and funk covering artists like Prince, Bruno Mars, James Brown and more. Learn more at https://thedownstrokeband.com.
June 29-July 1 — Haynes Apperson Festival. Full details and concert lineup for this year’s Haynes Apperson Festival should be announced soon.
July 8 — Firefighter’s Jeep Jam, featuring Los Colognes with opener Joshua Powell Band. Characterized by their '70s style rock, this Nashville band mixes country and classic rock elements. Learn more by visiting https://loscolognes.net.
July 22 — Rhumfest, featuring students and instructors from the Rhum Academy of Music.
Aug. 5 — Kokomo Symphony Orchestra with Piano Men: Generations will perform The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John. Piano Men: Generations is led by a father and son duo, Terry and Nick Davies, and gives tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John. Learn more at https://www.kokomosymphony.com.
Aug. 19 — Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel 30th Year Celebration with opener CNI Dawgs. From Kokomo, Mike Milligan formed Steam Shovel in the summer of 1993 and was named “Best Blues Band in Indiana” in 2002 by the Crossroads Blues Society of Indiana. Learn more by visiting http://mikemilligan.homestead.com.
For more information about the series, visit http://kokomosummerseries.com.
