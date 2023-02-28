It’s been about 10 years since Norma Fewell decided to pick up handbells. She wanted to become a musician, and the percussion instrument seemed like a good place to start.
This weekend, she’ll be performing alongside dozens of other bell players during Kokomo's annual Handbell Festival. This will be the 39th celebration.
“Most of us, when we get started bell ringing, we get passionate about it,” Fewell said.
The festival is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and will be held in Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. A vesper service will be held after the concert.
There are five handbell choirs representing area churches this year: The ConneXion Church, First Evangelical Presbyterian, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, Grace United Methodist Church and Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.
The performance will feature 10 songs, mostly worship music, split between four skill levels.
The 39th Handbell Festival will be free to attend but freewill offerings will be accepted.
“We encourage people to come and see what we're all about,” Fewell said.
