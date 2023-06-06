When 17-year-old Alex Miller traveled to San Diego to audition for the 19th season of “American Idol,” his original tune, “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me” earned him a unanimous vote from the show’s judges to propel the teenager forward in the competition.
The Kentuckian didn’t make it to the top 24 round of competition, but quickly signed with Billy Jam Records and released his debut album, “Miller Time” after his departure from “American Idol.”
Roughly two years later, he’s growing used to touring the nation to share his music. On June 19, Miller will perform at the Miami County 4-H Fair to play a handful of his original country songs and a few cover songs.
Miller explained he had a fairly busy schedule in 2022, performing with acts like Josh Turner and Brooks & Dunn at various state fairs. He plans to hit 2023 even harder.
“It's been quite the change from feeding the cows every day. I'll tell you that,” Miller said. “But it's a very welcome change. And I've enjoyed just going out and meeting folks. And whenever I can be in Indiana, that's what I'm looking forward to as well.”
Miller explained he’s been playing music since he was 7. He turned 20 this week and released a new single titled “Girl, I Know A Guy” in April.
He said the transition from feeding cows every day to touring and recording has been fairly easy due to the support he’s received from family, friends and fans.
“I've always wanted to do this,” Miller said. “Everybody has a dream in life and this is mine, and I get to live it every day.”
Growing up, the country musician said, he was a fan of Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. He also listens to Frank Sinatra and AC/DC.
As a result, people who visit Miller’s show at the Miami County 4-H Fair can expect to hear classic country and rock covers mixed in between his original tunes. He said about 80% of the set will be original songs, with the rest set aside for covers.
“We try to play as many originals as we can,” Miller said. “But we also understand that folks come to shows for show, so we like to do some things that people will recognize and enjoy.”
A new song will be added to Miller’s repertoire on June 16. “Getting Lucky in Kentucky” will be released three days before he appears on the Miami County stage.
He said the tune will be “as country as cornbread” and will take a step away from the contemporary country he’s been releasing to revisit the traditional-sounding country music he performed during his stint on American Idol.
“As an artist, you're never complete without your fans. And my favorite part is going around and meeting folks. I really sincerely mean that,” Miller said. “There's so many incredible stories that people have and wherever I go to shows, it doesn't matter where I go, I'll go out, shake hands and say thank you all for coming. … I really owe it all to them. And I'm really appreciative and thankful that everybody that comes out of the show and always leave saying that it was a good one.”
