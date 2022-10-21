The English sisters have had a busy year. Their band, Gold, Frankincense, & Myrrh, signed to Rockfest Records, released a new EP and went on tour.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based group has one last show before taking a break for the holidays. They’re headlining Pitfest 2022 on Saturday and plan on performing their single, “Framing my Perception,” live for the first time.
Organized by Always 1 Ministries, the show will feature 10 metal- or punk-influenced Christian bands.
Maggie English, the group’s bassist and vocalist, explained GFM is new to Pitfest but was invited to headline after several years playing Kingdom Come Festival, which is also organized by Always 1 Ministries.
“It's just like a big family reunion because everybody's coming back together for the big festival,” English said, adding she’s usually surprised by how far people are willing to drive — sometimes from other states — to see the band.
Raised on '80s hair metal, English explained she and her sisters were introduced to metalcore groups like Bring Me the Horizon and Asking Alexandria by a guitar teacher. Going to their first music festival, English said, the soundscape and culture of metal-influenced bands opened a new world for the sisters.
When GFM started writing songs, English remembered, there was a stronger '80s hair metal influence. Now, they describe their work as “Beautycore.”
The bassist explained the coined genre began as a joke.
“We felt like we didn’t have a place to belong in the genre world because we were so different from everything,” English said. “We love the metalcore side of things. But we also wanted to bring that girly aspect into it.”
While refining their sound, GFM incorporated pop, R&B and pop-punk elements into their music.
“If you don't like metalcore, you can still like it because you’ll like the melodies in the chorus. And if you don't like pop, you'll still like it because there's heavy riffs and there's breakdowns,” English said. “It's just a big party when we're on stage. It's just a very chaotic, heavy, women-lead genre.”
English noted she hadn’t turned 17 yet when the band began touring. Five years later, she said the time passed quickly.
The sisters have learned to enjoy their time off when its available and keep relationships with their friends and family, English explained.
“But it definitely is a lot of fun. We love touring. We love just being able to see the country,” English said, adding their parents are usually able to accompany them. “It's like a family trip the whole time. And so we try to make sure we're focusing on the good parts of it.”
As the group develops a larger stage presence, the bassist added, having a connection with her sisters has been beneficial.
“We've been practicing for so long things have just become such a well-oiled machine, and it's just super easy to just get into that rhythm,” English said. “It doesn't feel like it's work. It just feels like it's an extension of ourselves.”
English said GFM has tried to create a welcoming community within the band’s fanbase.
“We definitely always try to be that safe place for people. We know what it's like to not have a place to go to talk to somebody or not feel like you have anybody to talk to you,” English said, adding she and her sisters started a Discord channel so fans could always have a group of people to reach out to.
As a Christian band, she added, the group tries to bring Jesus up in conversation, but still welcomes fans regardless of their beliefs.
“If that’s not something you agree with or believe, that’s OK,” English said. “You’re welcome to our fanbase and our family. We just want to make it a place where people can feel like they belong.”
Chris Bousam, event director for Always 1 Ministries, explained Pitfest was created due to the success of Kingdom Come Festival. In an attempt to reach deeper into the subculture and convert more young people to Christianity, he began to search for heavier bands.
Although Bousam said he isn’t a huge fan of the music, he said he’s a fan of the people the music draws and the musicians who create the music.
“The whole point is to reach kids where they're at,” Bousam said. “If they can hear some music they're familiar with, that kind of helps.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.