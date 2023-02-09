Gary Mauer said he met his wife through an early version of online dating. They hadn’t been looking for romance, though. They were looking for jobs.
Mauer was living in Los Angeles at the time, and Elizabeth Southard lived in New York. They sent video tapes auditioning for a role on a cruise liner show, where they would eventually be cast as a bride and groom.
More than 20 years later, they’re married and have been on a few tours together — they even played opposite one another in “Phantom of the Opera.”
A new tour featuring hits from Broadway productions such as “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera” begins this week. Kokomo is their first stop.
The two-week tour will bring the couple, and piano accompanist Dan Riddle, across the upper Midwest.
“There’s just something very, very special about musical theater in general,” Mauer said.
Stylistically, the performer pointed out, musical compositions can range from hip-hop to classical influences. The genre’s commonality comes from the lyrics that develop characters and story lines.
“The characters actually sing and dance their way through the story, and it’s the storytelling that’s so compelling,” Mauer said. “And then you get the music and the richness of the sounds.”
The performer explained he was first introduced to the genre through his parents’ vinyl copy of “Bye Bye Birdie.” Following the story through music and pictures on the vinyl cover, Mauer said, he was immediately hooked.
He began performing in school productions and went on to get a degree in musical theater.
Now, the family of performers is able to boast a second generation of Broadway performers. Eden, Mauer’s daughter, is touring as Cosette in “Les Miserables.”
It’s a bit of a full-circle moment, Mauer said. His daughter is playing the same theaters that he had while performing as the “Les Miserables” character Enjolras during the ‘90s.
In the basements of some theaters, Mauer explained, murals are painted to document shows that had passed through town. One wall of The Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis, Missouri, had been signed by the “Les Miserables” ‘90s cast. Now, Eden’s signature can be found just below her father’s.
