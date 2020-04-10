NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus silenced Broadway. It could not silence two of its rising stars.
Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack, who play two wives of Henry VIII in the musical “Six,” have turned their disappointment at having their musical on hold by doing what they do best — singing for an audience, this one on social media.
“It’s partly making sure that I am still vocalizing and singing every day and doing something. But it’s also kind of keeping me sane,” Pauly says.
The daily songs are just one way that theater folk have passed the time since Broadway went dark. Playwrights like Lauren Gunderson and Young Jean Lee are offering online tutorials, performers are doing fundraisers and choreographers are breaking down dances online.
The cast of “Come From Away” did a video to say thank you to medical personnel. The cast of “Beautiful” gathered for an online version of “ You’ve Got a Friend.” Andrew Lloyd Webber has serenaded Twitter with tunes on his piano. And the cast of “Hamilton” reunited — albeit remotely — to perform “ Alexander Hamilton.” Some shows have pivoted to becoming audiobooks.
Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including “Diana,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Company.”
So each day, Pauly and Mack in their respective apartments— one on Roosevelt Island, the other in Harlem — make Instagram videos of themselves singing favorite songs or ones that have been requested by fans.
Pauly started the push, singing everything from “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera to songs from rival musicals like “Mean Girls” and “Beetlejuice.” Mack followed, throwing her big voice into the ring, offering gospel songs to tunes from classic shows like “State Fair.
Pauly and Mack keep in touch with their fellow actors on WhatsApp and wait for when their voices will once again be requested on Broadway. Both are confident “Six,” a rollicking, pro-woman show, will be back.
Broadway producers — anxious to reopen an industry that grossed $1.8 billion last season — have revised their projections and said Wednesday that theaters will reopen June 7.
Pauly has enough saved for a few months of rent but worries she may have to leave the city if the shutdown drags on past June. She was relieved to hear the new estimated return date: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
If “Six” was about to officially say hello, another show was about to say goodbye. “A Soldier’s Play” had just three more performances left in its three-month run when Broadway shut down.
“I’m just glad we had a chance to really almost complete our run,” said one of its stars, Blair Underwood. “I just feel bad for the performers and the productions coming up that are just coming into rehearsal. You know that that future is kind of uncertain right now.”
On what was to be “Six’s” opening night, instead of audience applause, Mack got family hugs and some popcorn; She took her opening night flowers home. “My friends are like, are you OK? I was like, ‘I need hot wings and beer right now, stat.’”
Mack and Pauly say having their loved ones around took the sting out of the disappointment. But both are more than eager to get back to work.
“It’ll be exciting to get back and turn the lights back on Broadway,” said Mack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.