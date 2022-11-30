The director called it an “homage to some Hallmark Christmas movies.” A mall Santa appreciates the show’s irony. A newlywed said she enjoys the show’s balance between heartfelt scenes and funny one-liners.
The Kokomo Civic Theatre will perform “One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall” in Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo this weekend.
Forming a circle around center stage, director Brandon Dubois, assistant director Allison Salkie and the show’s cast broke into a group exercise — shaking their arms and legs, stretching in preparation for the last week of rehearsals. It would be one of the few moments all of the cast members shared the stage at one time.
Dubois explained the show doesn’t necessarily have one specific storyline or lesson. Instead, it’s an amalgamation of individual stories; each taking place in a Midwestern mall on Christmas Eve.
“You get to see and reflect on different people’s lives and perspectives,” Dubois said. “It’s this cool way of watching them play out and watching them resolve.”
While this weekend’s production will be the first show Dubois directs for KCT, he’s had experience as an assistant director with the organization and has directed a handful of shows for the Marion Civic Theatre.
“I love making the story happen. Putting it together and seeing the outcome,” Dubois said. “I love watching the characters come to life. I love working with the actors in creating these characters.”
Noah Shepard has two roles in the show. He’s a lovesick mall Santa one moment and a high-strung actor vying for a lead role in “A Christmas Carol’’ in a separate vignette.
“That layer of irony, that style, I think it’s really funny,” Shepard said, adding he and other cast members joked he had been typecast for the role of high-strung Stephen.
The “Christmas Carol” vignette has more to do with Stephen coming to terms with the fact the world doesn’t revolve around him, rather than focusing on the Charles Dickens story, Shepard said. However, the actor shared his opinion that Christmas plays and musicals characterize the forefront of theater performance.
“What better one for this scene, a Christmas show in a Christmas show, than ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Stephen added. He explained he grew up watching one of the movie adaptations annually with his mother and siblings, eventually growing to love the story.
The mall Santa role, a character named Gerald, offered Stephen a few new experiences.
First off, he had never dressed as Santa. He described the costume — which has multiple layers, a wig and a fake beard — as “hot.”
In terms of acting, he was able to try a new character motivation: romantic pursuit.
“A lot of the characters that I’ve done before are already married or just not interested in relationships and so on,” Shepard said. “It was different for me, just getting into it.”
Shepard noted that it helped him and Gerald share a personality trait. They both enjoy making people laugh. Additionally, they both enjoy math.
His favorite story in the show involves a newlywed, though.
Molly Lewis, who plays a character named Molly, explained the newlywed story follows a couple who are trying to complete a shopping list left behind from her husband’s deceased former wife.
The character’s husband, Matthew, grapples with the desire to move forward with his life and ditch the shopping list.
While Lewis described the scene as “heartfelt,” she also noted how “goofy” the scene could be as well, largely due to fun one-liners and the way she and he co-star Nate Moore perform the scene.
Lewis explained she hadn’t necessarily planned on playing a character named Molly, but thought it would be funny when she went into auditions.
It’s the second character she’s played who shares her name. The first Molly she played was in a third-grade performance of “Melton, the Warm-Hearted Snowman.”
She still remembers her one line from that performance: “I gave my love and I gave my heart, but poor Melton the snowman is melting apart.”
Lewis has more lines in this play.
“I like that each little scene is something different and it brings something different to the table,” Lewis said. “You’re not watching the same story unfold.”
Dubois said he hopes audience members take a lesson from each of the stories, rather than trying to watch the show as one continuing story.
For Dubois, a story about a shop manager who second guesses himself was the most relatable. An employee at the store initially tries to overtake the managerial position, but winds up encouraging the manager instead.
“It’s so easy when I’m in positions of leadership to break myself down,” Dubois said. “And so watching somebody go through that really made me think, ‘wow, I should just buckle up.’”
Facing his co-director, he expressed thankfulness that he had someone to encourage him as well.
“I hope people come and see the show,” Dubois said. “It’s really good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.