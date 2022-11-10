When Comedian Dan West left Kokomo earlier this year, he said he was glad to be leaving a place he would be willing to come back to. He now lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he’s been enjoying warmer weather and Southern cooking.
Roughly half a year later, West is returning to host a Veterans Day comedy show.
There are two other comedians on the ticket for Friday’s show, Danny Hucks — who grew up immersed in military culture — and Dean Jernigan, who is a Navy veteran.
The comedian explained he had initially been planning on performing in West Virginia on Nov. 11. When the show fell through, though, his girlfriend suggested reaching out to Sun King Kokomo to see whether he could book an Indiana show instead.
“Kokomo ... does have a really strong veteran culture there. And so I wanted to do it, but I wasn’t sure if I could find the venue,” West said. “I didn’t know if Sun King, especially this late in the game, was going to even be available.”
In the end, he said, it only took about 36 hours to book the Kokomo venue. Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub, Marble The Steakhouse and the local Hampton Inn joined to sponsor the event shortly after, West said.
“Kokomo has been, for veterans, just willing to really put themselves out there and help out a lot,” West said.
From each ticket, $5 will be donated to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization, West added.
As a former Army intelligence officer who served in Iraq, West remembered going to the VFW on New Years Eve to see his friend’s band perform and to get a COVID vaccine.
“There’s a lot of good resources out there for veterans to get the help that they need,” West said. “But one of the things that gets sort of overlooked is the fellowship, the place to go hangout around people who have been through what you’ve been through.”
Other than jokes about learning Arabic in California, West said some of the skills he learned in the military transfer well into comedy.
For example, his experience in the military helps him keep perspective on stage.
“I have been sitting there while bombs were getting walked closer and closer to their target. And the target just happened to be very close to my office,” West said. “I’m either going to die or I’m going to be okay, because they’re going to stop shooting or they’re going to miss, that’s what’s happening in this moment. So why … would I ever be scared about an audience not laughing?”
So, West said, he tries to tell nervous new comics to imagine the worst thing they’ve ever been through. If they were able to make it through that, he tells them, they can handle whatever happens on stage.
West added his ability to act on reflex translates well to his comedy gigs.
“The first response is usually very unpolished,” West said. “And that works for comedy. It works for something funny. If somebody says something, and I come back immediately, that works, because audiences love that authenticity.”
