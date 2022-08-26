Although the Jackrabbits season has already finished, the Kokomo Municipal Stadium still has a ball game on the schedule this weekend.
Pat Mills is bringing the comedy softball fundraiser game back for a second year. However, there will be two games this year, each with five innings, with entertainment between games.
The gates will open at noon and concessions should be available at the same time, Mills said.
The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will be between The Old Geezers and The Old Fogies, Mills said. She admitted that there would be a few younger players on the team because event organizers couldn’t find enough older people who could play.
The second game, scheduled for 3 p.m., will be between The Kokomo Cuties and The Heart Charmers. Both teams consist of men in wigs and dresses, Mills said.
“I think it’s gonna be a really good time,” Mills said. “Bring the whole family —kids, grandkids — they will enjoy it. I’m sure.”
Although admission to the game will be free, a bucket will be passed around for free will donations. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Gilead House, an organization that offers services to help individuals with rehabilitation.
There will also be raffles at the game, with prizes including an air fryer and a smokeless grill.
“It’s really all about the Gilead House and helping them out, but at the same time having a good time,” Mills said.
Last year, the comedy softball event had only one game and raised more than $3,600. Mills said she’s hoping for better attendance this year.
“Charity organizations always need money,” Mills said. “I think almost everybody knows somebody that had a problem with addiction. And so I just want to do what I can.”
