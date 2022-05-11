Cooper Deck plays Tom in a May 10 Curtain Call rehearsal of "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr."
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Nate Newman, dressed as Elvis, takes the stage during a May 10 Curtain Call rehearsal of "Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr."
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
For the first time, Kokomo’s Curtain Call Theatre for Children is hosting a musical in the organization’s studio.
Throughout the weekend, 19 elementary, middle and high school students will perform “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.”
Throughout the musical, an ensemble of performers will sing Schoolhouse Rock classics, such as “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill” and “Three is a Magic Number.”
The majority of the show is singing and dancing, Director Jeremy Leazenby Bruce said. The narrative is loosely tied together, telling the story of a new teacher who is nervous for his first day of school. "Schoolhouse Rock" characters come out of a TV to help reassure the teacher he’s ready for the classroom.
The teacher, who is named Tom, will be played by Northwestern sophomore Cooper Deck. There will be five classic "Schoolhouse Rock" characters in the show, who will all be played by other high school students.
Curtain Call: School House Rock Live Jr
The rest of the cast rounds out the show’s ensemble.
Having such a drastic age range has allowed younger students, who might feel awkward on stage, learn from more experienced cast members, Leazenby Bruce said.
There has only been one other show performed inside the studio, which was leased to the organization at the beginning of the pandemic.
Leazenby Bruce said that preparing for the show in the same spot it will be performed has been an “interesting experience.” Instead of rehearsing for a show that will debut in another venue, Leazenby Bruce is able to modify the studio to fit the show’s needs.
For example, the director took out the raised stage to fit more performers on the floor, then split the stage in half so the back two rows of audience members could sit on a raised platform.
Additionally, one wall was opened to move the studio’s tech booth into a room facing the stage. Moving the booth will also allow more space for audience members.
“Now that everything's back in full swing, this is a busy time for theater, so we had trouble securing a venue for our show dates,” Leazenby Bruce said. “And so we decided to go on a smaller show and just do one encompassing show grades three through 12.”
Finally, the studio has received a fresh coat of paint.
“When people come in, we're hoping that they'll feel at home and feel like they're in a black box theater,” Leazenby Bruce said.
The director later added, “It's gonna be a pretty fun show.”
