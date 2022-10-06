A tale as old as time has marked several milestones for a local theater group.
Between the fun costumes and recognizable musical numbers, members of Curtain Call’s upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast” said the show has been fun — if not a bit challenging — to put together.
Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, director of the weekend show, said the production marks the first time Curtain Call has held a performance in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium. The chance to perform on a stage roughly six times larger than Curtain Call’s studio has been interesting, he said.
The director said it was also likely that “Beauty and the Beast” was the first show Curtain Call decided to rent a set for.
Leazenby Bruce explained Curtain Call decided to rent this production’s set, rather than build a new one, due to the short amount of time the group was allowed to practice in the auditorium. The group also would have needed a space to build the set, he said before adding Curtain Call’s studio space is hardly able to fit rehearsals.
The various set pieces arrived in Kokomo Sunday afternoon on a 53-foot semi truck, the director said. Then, it took Curtain Call volunteers more than eight hours to unload and assemble set pieces.
On Monday afternoon, the first rehearsal in Havens Auditorium, the director addressed a crowd of young cast members, reminding them to behave on the IUK campus.
Usually, Leazenby Bruce said, he prefers to have a minimum of two weeks set aside for technical rehearsal. The late transition to Havens means the production would only get five days to rehearse with the set, lights, microphones and costumes. The group was able to rehearse for six weeks in the Curtain Call studio, though.
Going into the Monday rehearsal, the cast was focused on reblocking the show.
Hannah Henderson, who will play Belle in the musical, said the reblocking would likely be challenging, but she was glad to be in the production.
“It has been my biggest dream role of all time for a very long time,” Henderson said of her role as Belle. “I was very excited. I’ve loved Beauty and the Beast since I was little and the songs are just so beautiful.”
Hendson added she also enjoys the story’s message of inner beauty.
The Tipton High School student recently performed a lead role in the Tipton Community Theatre’s production of “The Church Basement Ladies: A Mighty Fortress is Our Basement.”
Juggling both shows, Henderson would rehearse for the Tipton production on Mondays and Wednesday, then spend Tuesday and Thursday afternoons rehearsing for “Beauty and the Beast.”
Colburn Lambert, who will play Beast in the musical, also said the show gave him the chance to perform a dream role.
Lambert explained he had directed a Kokomo Civic Theatre production of “Beauty and the Beast,” but this will be his first time performing in the musical.
“It’s just great to bring my favorite childhood Disney story to life,” Lambert said. “I’ve always wanted to be either Gaston or the Beast, and the Beast was number one for me.”
Lambert explained the idea of playing an actual beast, rather than a human character, was part of the appeal. Playing the Beast, he added, means he’ll be wearing prosthetics for the first time.
Leazenby Bruce said the cast is just over 50 people strong.
Unlike the recent production of “Newsies,” “Beauty and the Beast” was open to anyone who wanted to audition. Comparatively, “Newsies” adult roles were primarily reserved for Curtain Call alumni and people who had children in the show.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity for our kids to be in a performance with experienced performers and kind of have them as mentors throughout the process,” Leazenby Bruce said.
Leazenby Bruce added that he hopes opening the show to more adults will also help the Curtain Call find more directors.
Although Lambert said he had initially been uneasy with the thought of performing alongside children, he said his younger co-stars had been “outstanding.”
Mayor Tyler Moore will be returning for his second Curtain Call role. He will set the scene as the musical’s narrator. However, Leazenby Bruce said he was unsure whether the narrator’s description would be recorded or performed live.
“We’re excited to have him on board again,” Leazenby Bruce said.
Going into performance week, the director said he hopes audience members are able to forget they’re in Kokomo for a while. Instead, he said, he hopes the audience is transported to a “magical place.”
“We are a theater for children, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re a children’s theater,” Leazenby Bruce said. “Some of our goals are just providing family entertainment, so we just want people to come in and enjoy the magic and hopefully see a quality show this weekend.”
