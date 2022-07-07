Thomas Whitten as Jack Kelly, center, dances and sings with the Newsies during dress rehearsal for Kokomo Curtain Call’s production of “Newsies” at Northview Church on Wednesday.
Curtain Call Theatre for Children is trying to shed public perceptions that they’re only a children’s theater group. When the organization decided to tackle “Newsies,” a popular Disney musical, they opened the show to alumni, parents and community members.
Mayor Tyler Moore even has a role in the musical, which will be performed Friday and Saturday.
The musical is a fictional retelling of the 1899 Newsboy Strike. During the strike, young people fought newspaper distribution practices in New York City.
Jeremy Leazenby Bruce, one of the show’s directors, said “Newsies” likely brought in the largest amount of auditions Curtain Call has seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In total, there will be 47 people performing in the show.
Usually, Leazenby Bruce said, people who end up in the chorus ensemble for Curtain Call shows don’t stick with the show. That hasn’t been the case with this production.
He attributed the show’s popularity to the production’s music, story and dance numbers.
Leazenby Bruce said the mayor’s involvement with the show started as a joke. After auditions, the cast still needed people to play the mayor of New York City and Governor Roosevelt.
Leazenby Bruce reached out to Moore and asked if he would be interested in playing the role of mayor. Moore agreed, adding that he was also willing to tackle a larger role if the show needed someone — the mayor role only has seven lines.
“When he said he would be open to a bigger part, I said, ‘Well, what about being governor? Why don’t you get a little promotion,’” Leazenby Bruce remembered.
Tom Tolen, an advisor for the Kokomo Historic Review Board, agreed to play the role of mayor.
The city officials have been good cast members, Leazenby Bruce said.
“Hopefully that will lead into more discussion of, really, why we need a performing arts center,” he added.
“Newsies” also marks Mike Putt’s first time directing with Curtain Call. Putt and Leazenby Bruce compared their collaboration to seeing the stars align.
The weekend shows will be performed in the student community room at Northview Church, which is at 3409 S. 200 West.
Leazenby Bruce said he had reached out to several high schools and Havens Auditorium hoping to find a stage that could host “Newsies.” All of them were booked or undergoing repairs, though.
Putt, who is a staff member at Northview Church, invited Leazenby Bruce to check out the church’s student community room stage. As soon as he saw the stage, Leazenby Bruce said, he was sold on the idea.
Now, the two organizations are looking at a partnership. Curtain Call could help Northview renovate the student community room’s stage while securing a space for future shows.
“Ever since I’ve seen the Broadway version, it’s been my dream show to direct,” Putt said.
Although he’s directed previous shows with Frankfort Middle School, “Newsies” is the first Curtain Call production Putt has worked on.
“This show has probably been my most enjoyable,” Putt said. “I’ve got the best cast I’ve ever had, this is the least stressful show I’ve ever directed, I’ve got the most resources and so quite honestly this show has been a blast.”
One of the things that made this show easy, he added, is the cast members being so similar to their roles.
For example, Jack Kelly, a begrudging leader, is the show’s protagonist. When Thomas Whitten auditioned for the role, Putt said, he wasn’t confident in his ability to lead.
Whitten said “Newsies” is one of his favorite shows, adding Jack Kelly has always been his dream role.
“This cast has been spectacular,” Whitten said. “Definitely one of the best casts that I’ve been a part of. It’s just been an honor to be part of the show.”
Molly Lewis is also playing her dream role. She was at Disney Springs when she was approved for the role of Katherine Plumber, an ambitious reporter trying to prove women are fully capable of being journalists.
Lewis remembers singing one of Katherine’s songs during a variety show in high school. Now a college senior, Lewis said she’s a better performer and feels more connected to the role after researching female journalists .
She added the show has taught her there’s always time to pursue your dreams.
Madelyne Ruddell, who is playing a newsie named Race, said Katherine is also important as a female role model.
“As a leader coming up in a time where women weren’t seen as leaders, it’s important to see that in a story so young girls can be like ‘I’m gonna be like her,’” Ruddell said.
Ricky Larrison differs from other cast members. He hadn’t ever heard of “Newsies” when he auditioned for the show.
“I showed up to my first practice and immediately, I fell in love with the show,” Larrison said. “It’s been one of my favorites.”
The cast members agreed learning fight choreography has been one of the most challenging parts of the production. Most cast members were also introduced to tap dancing during the production. After a three-hour rehearsal, Putt said, it was nearly perfect.
Leazenby Bruce noted Curtain Call hired a choreographer for the first time. With multiple dance scenes and stage fighting, the organization wanted to make sure nobody got hurt during production.
“It’s a new challenge, and I think we’ve all handled it really, really well,” Ruddell said. “This is probably the show that I’ve learned the most about theater.”
