Patience is defined as “the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset.”
One of the greatest challenges in life is effectively embracing patience. There is so much we want-and oftentimes we want it, and we want it right now!
But we find that instead patience is “waiting under pressure with grace.” We all know the phrase, "patience is a virtue." Truly, patience is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit: (Galatians 5:22).
It has been stated that being patient can help a person "focus on longer term outcomes and goals, make better choices, and more effectively show empathy and kindness towards others.”
The Bible talks about how farming, tending to a garden, teaches us patience.
“Behold, the husbandman waiteth for the precious fruit of the earth, and hath long patience for it, until he receive the early and latter rain.” (James 5:7)
Patience enables us to handle adversity more effectively. The more patience we embrace in whatever situation, the more control we have in that situation.
“The trying of your faith worketh patience.” (James 1:3)
Holistic Scientist Leo Carver said that patience is a skill.
“It ... can be learned and needs constant nurturing.By cultivating a practice of patience, you’re able to let go of things outside your control and live with less stress, anxiety, and frustration.”
We must strive to be patient. Sometimes we have to remind ourselves to settle down because God is not through with us.
Not being patient can be harmful to relationships as Doug Fields wrote in "The Enemies of Patience."
“Many of us place high expectations on those closest to us. Typically these people are our spouse, our kids, and our closest friends. Then, when they don’t live up to our expectations, we grow impatient. But, the truth is that people cannot possibly live up to every expectation (many of which are unspoken) that we place on them. People aren’t perfect and sooner or later, they won’t live up to our expectations.
"Everyone we come into contact with deserves our striving to be patient with them. 'Be patient with each person.' (1 Thessalonians 5:14) I am very sure that there have been times when we have appreciated someone being patient with us. Always remember 'What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.'"
Victory comes through patience:
“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
When we do not strive to be in sync with the moving of the Holy Spirit in our life we might try to make the right thing happen at the wrong time. We can become out of step with God’s desire for us. We can miss a blessing that God desires to bestow upon us.
The next time you are standing in the grocery line and the line is not moving as fast as you'd like, instead of becoming frustrated, ask God, “How are You trying to bless me right now?”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
