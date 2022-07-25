The final Kokomo Park Band concert of the 120th season will be held in Highland Park on Wednesday evening.
The concert, which is titled “Noches Calientes,” will feature a selection of Latin American tunes.
Some of the arrangements planned for the concert include “Amparito Roca” by Jaime Texidor, “West Side Story Selections” by Leonard Bernstein, “Malagueña” by Ernesto Lecuona and “Mambo Greats,” which was arranged by Stephen Bulla and includes Ran Kan Kan, Mambo No. 5, Sway (Qien Sera), and Mambo Jambo.
Bruce Knepper will be the featured artist Wednesday. The trumpet player is a Logansport native who recently left a full-time teaching position with the Lafayette School Corporation. In the past, he also performed at Kings Island theme park and spent four years playing on cruise ships. Knepper will perform “La Virgen de la Macarena” arranged by Rafael Mendez.
The free concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. In the case of rain, the concert will be moved to Kokomo High School’s auditorium.
After the concert, the Kokomo Park Band will take a break until Sept. 4, when members will perform a 7 p.m. concert celebrating Labor Day weekend.
The Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus will take the stage in Highland Park on Aug. 3 to perform a free show at 7:30 p.m.
