Family-friendly fun run
The YMCA’s Mini Mudder is on Saturday. At the event, children aged 4 to 16 will run through a muddy obstacle course that winds through a scenic wooded area at Camp Tycony, 917 Malfalfa Road. There will also be carnival games, music and food at the event. The first wave of races starts at 10 a.m. Registration will cost $25 and includes a Mini Mudder headband, tickets to each of the carnival games, lunch and a YMCA wristband. Proceeds from the event will fund YMCA access for less fortunate individuals and families. Children 10 and younger must have an adult accompanying them on the course.
First Friday
The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt is returning Friday afternoon. Games and hidden prizes will be spread throughout downtown while residents celebrate the first Friday of August. For example, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will present “Treasures of Howard County” in the Genealogy Department and host games for children and adults. A public art project will also be unveiled during the festivities; A car sculpture with macrame knots tied by community members will be installed in the Artist Alley next to the Kokomo Art Association’s gallery. The festivities are scheduled to run 5:30-9 p.m. For a complete list of participating organizations, visit http://thisiskokomo.com/first-fridays-in-downtown-kokomo/.
Dancing Queen
The Kokomo Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with ABBAFAB for a concert in Foster Park Saturday afternoon. The two groups will perform all the ABBA fan favorites, like “Dancing Queen” and “Honey Honey.” Although the concert is free to attend, there will be a VIP section close to the stage with appetizers and a cash bar. Proceeds from VIP seating will be used to fund the Symphony’s next season. One VIP seat will cost $60 and a table for eight people will cost $450. The fundraiser tickets can be purchased at https://www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events. There will also be a car show before the concert to help raise funds for the upcoming season. Participants can register from 2-4 p.m. for $10 and awards will be distributed at 6 p.m. First place will win two VIP tickets to the concert, which starts at 7p.m.
Gospel fundraiser
Local musicians are gathering at Kokomo First Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., on Sunday. Although the gospel concert will be free to attend, donations will be collected for the benefit of Samaritan Caregivers, an organization that helps Howard County seniors. Doors to the concert open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
Warbird Car Show
Grissom Air Museum’s annual car show is Saturday. Vehicle registration will start at 7:30 a.m. and gates open for the general public at 9. A $15 fee for vehicle registration must be paid at the gate on the day of the show and registration ends at 10 a.m. The first 250 vehicles will receive a free dash plaque and parking spaces under planes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Admission will cost $5 for people 12 and older, but children 11 and younger get it for free. The car show will also feature a DJ and food will be available. For more information, visit https://www.grissomairmuseum.com/warbird-car-show.
More live music this week
Kokomo Alehouse
Mudhound Revival will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday night. The band is scheduled to perform 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, but the Alehouse will have food and drinks for sale during the performance.
The Coterie
DeFrance, an Arkansas-based rock band, is performing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Friday night. On Saturday, Indianapolis based Americana band Davey & the Midnights is taking the stage. Doors to the venue open at 8 p.m. both nights and the music is scheduled to begin around 9. There is a $5 cover charge for each show.
