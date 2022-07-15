Peru Amateur Circus
The Peru Amateur Circus kicks off Saturday afternoon. Local youth will perform under the big top, with acts ranging from tumbling to flying trapeze artists. This year’s debut show will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, with another show at 7. Tickets to the Saturday show cost $6-8. A 3 p.m. Sunday show is also scheduled this weekend, with tickets ranging from $10-12. Each show is scheduled to last three hours and can be seen at 154 N. Broadway. If you aren’t able to catch the shows over the weekend, the Amateur Circus will also have showtimes throughout the week, in conjunction with the Circus City Festival. Tickets to the show are available at https://www.perucircus.com/tickets.
Hobson reception
The Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., is celebrating Josephine Hobson this weekend. Hobson was the first Howard County Museum curator to set up artifacts in the Seiberling Mansion. Before the mansion was a museum, she also took Indiana University Kokomo art classes at the Seiberling. Hobson was also a former president of the Kokomo Art Association. Curator Lesley Wysong said there will be at least 40 pieces of art featured in the show. Although the exhibit will run until the end of August, a free reception for the show will let viewers meet members of Hobson’s family at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Rhum Fest
Continuing the Kokomo Summer Concert Series, students and instructors from Rhum Academy will perform at Rhumfest. The concert will be held in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., from 2-9 p.m. Saturday. Performers in the free concert will vary in age and experience. The show will also feature a variety of genres, such as covers of Elton John's "Rocket man" and Foo Fighters' "Everlong."
Pirate Adventure
Saturday will bring the final opportunity for young pirates to meet Captain Flintlock, Zazu the parrot and Bumpy the dragon. The pirate crew will be at the Kokomo Howard-County Library’s Russiaville branch, 315 Mesa Dr., at 10 a.m. Saturday. Young pirates will learn about the ocean, view artifacts, dance and sing at the free event. For more information, visit khcpl.libnet.info/events and look for “Arrr You Ready to Meet a Pirate?”
Garden and Trail day
If you enjoy the flowers around town, you might consider volunteering some time to beautify Kokomo. From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, volunteers will help keep the town’s gardens and trails looking spiffy by pulling weeds, removing dead plants, removing debris and replanting a couple of plants. The volunteers will meet for orientation at the gazebo across from City Hall. If you’re interested, bring clothes that can get dirty, gloves and some gardening tools. You can register as a volunteer at https://greaterkokomo.com/volunteer-downtown/.
More live music this weekend
The Coterie
One Way Traffic will perform at The Coterie on Friday night. The St. Louis-based bluegrass jam band is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8. Smoked Gouda, a local blues funk band is playing at the bar Saturday night. The Saturday show is also scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. The Coterie, which is at 107 W. Sycamore St., has listed a $5 cover charge for both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
Josh Mast will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., Friday night. Mast will perform a variety of genres from 7-9 p.m. There is no cover charge for the Alehouse show, but the venue will have drinks and food for sale.
Commented
