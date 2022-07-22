Racing at the Speedway
Indiana Sprint Week is bringing the United States Auto Club’s national sprint and thunder cars to Kokomo. Races will be held at the Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road. Although the race will be held Saturday evening, free camping on the southern end of the property will be allowed the previous night. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstands open at 4, hot laps start at 6 and racing starts at 7:30. General admission costs $30, but children 12 and younger get in for free. Pit passes are also available for $35. Tickets can be purchased at http://kokomotix.com/.
Firefighters Annual Jeep Jam
The Firefighters Annual Jeep Jam will be held in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Saturday afternoon. Los Colognes is headlining the free show, performing 70s-esque rock music. The Nashville group often mixes country and classic rock elements in their songs. You can listen to Los Colognes at https://loscolognes.net/. Joshua Powell, an Indianapolis-based musician who blends psychedelic and indie rock, will open for Los Colognes. Both bands will perform at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in the park. Concert organizers recommend bringing a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Visit https://visitkokomo.org/kokomosummerseries/ for more information.
Horse rides
Crown Haven Center, which is at 5282 W. 250 South in Russiaville, will be open to the public 5-7 p.m. Friday. Throughout the afternoon event, visitors will be invited to ride ponies around the center’s indoor riding arena. Horse rides cost $5 and are open to all ages. Riders will also be able to feed the horses carrots. Call 765-480-3930 for more information.
Library escape room
The downstairs meeting rooms at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., have been transformed into an escape room. Using library materials, teenagers will have 45 minutes to find clues and answer riddles to survive while trapped on an island. The first group will attempt the escape room at 10 a.m. and the last will enter the room at 4 p.m. Registration is required for the event, and there are only six participants allowed in each attempt. Call the library at 765-626-0892 to register.
Dance party
Don Pancho's Mexican Bar & Grill, 1833 S. Plate St., is hosting a dance party Saturday night. The party will feature multiple DJs playing various genres of latin dance music.The El Rancho Street Tacos food truck will serve food during the event. The party is scheduled to run 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. There is a $10 cover charge for the dance party.
More live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
The United States Blues Band will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. The Grateful Dead tribute band is scheduled to perform 9-11 p.m. There is no cover charge for the show, which will be at 1134 Home Ave., but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during for customers to enjoy during the performance.
The Coterie
If you aren’t able to make it to the Firefighters Annual Jeep Jam Saturday afternoon, you’ll be able to catch the opening band, Joshua Powell, Friday afternoon. The psychedelic rock group will be performing at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., at 9 p.m. On Saturday, Nick Harless & Soulshaker will perform power blues and rock music. The midwestern trio is scheduled to perform at 10 p.m. Doors to the venue open at 8 both nights and there is a $5 cover charge for each show.
