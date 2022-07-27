Brews on Buckeye
Nearly 20 breweries will be serving samples on the 500 block of Buckeye Street Saturday afternoon. The street party will also feature two Hoosier distilleries, 12.05 and Old 55. There will be multiple dining options at the event, including vegetarian and vegan choices, and DJ Action Jackson will keep the crowd entertained. General Admission tickets cost $35, but designated driver tickets are being sold for $10. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Live Theater
The Kokomo Civic Theatre’s new season kicks off this weekend with “Matilda the Musical.” Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the musical will begin at 2 p.m. Adult tickets cost $20, people older than 60 will have to pay $17, students pay $15 and tickets for children younger than 12 will cost $10. If you would rather purchase season tickets, you’ll have to pay $72. Tickets can be purchased at the box office before the show, online at https://kokomocivictheatre.csstix.com/ or by calling 765-454-8800. Performances will be held at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St.
Golf Tournament
Prevent Child Abuse Howard County is hosting its second Tee Up Fore Kids benefit at 9 a.m. Saturday. The tournament will be held at Wildcat Creek Golf Course, 3200 Timber Valley Drive. Instead of having participants keep track of individual scores, the tournament will consist of four-person teams. There is a $300 fee for each four person group, which can also be paid for by individual team members. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to prevent child abuse and neglect. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/2022-tee-up-fore-kids-golf-tournament-tickets-345712444227.
Death Metal Derby
Local rock group, Peacehead, is dropping an album Saturday. To celebrate, they’re throwing a release party with a couple of other Hoosier punk bands. The lineup starts with Kokomo grunge band Numb Slog, followed by Richmond-based punk group Misunderstood. Peacehead will perform songs from its new album, “Death Metal Derby,” to finish the concert. The album release concert, which begins at 8 p.m., is open to all ages and will be held at American Dream Hi-Fi, 109 E. Sycamore St. There is a $5 cover charge to get in. You can listen to all three bands on Bandcamp.com.
Hoosier Heritage Fest
Pioneer Power of North Central Indiana is hosting Hoosier Heritage Fest throughout the weekend. There will be daily parades, a dead-weight pull Friday night and a childrens’ pedal tractor pull on Saturday. There will also be various food options and multiple demonstrations throughout the festival and tractor show. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to end around 2 p.m. Sunday. The festival will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W. 200 North, and is free to attend. Visitors will be able to camp at the fairgrounds during the festival. For more information, call Jodie Schmitt at 765-438-3835.
More Live Music This Weekend
The Coterie
J. Elliott will perform at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Friday afternoon. There is no cover charge for the show, which starts at 10 p.m. On Saturday, the venue will host a Brews on Buckeye afterparty. Lisa Frank & The Trapper Keepers will perform at the afterparty, taking the stage at 10 p.m. The 90s tribute band concert will be free for visitors who have a Brews on Buckeye wristband. Otherwise, there will be a $10 cover charge. Doors are scheduled to open at 9 p.m. both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
Landon Keller will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday night. From 7-9 p.m., Keller will perform a mix of acoustic rock and country classics, as well as original compositions. There is no cover charge for the show, which is at 1134 Home Ave., but the Alehouse will be selling food and drinks during the show.
