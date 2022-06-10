Mr. Kingston’s Car Show
Celebrating Kokomo’s rich automotive history, the Howard County Historical Society has organized a car show for this weekend. During the event, children will earn pinewood derby racing licenses, then compete for a chance to win prizes that were provided by Kokomo Toys and CJ’s Car Wash. Racers are able to bring their own cars or use historic derby cars provided at the event. Antique automobiles, such as the 1917 Haynes center door sedan and a 1921 Haynes Model 55 Touring, will also be displayed at the event and “Mr. Kingston,” automotive inventor and former owner of the Seiberling Mansion, will meet with visitors. The free event will run 4-8 p.m. Friday, then 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St. For more information, call 765-452-4314.
Cosplay and comic books
Kokomo-Con was split into multiple parts this year. There will be roughly 35 vendors and games run by Kingdom Cards & Games during the second event, which is scheduled for Saturday. The second event will also bring the Kokomo-Con’s cosplay contest, which will be different this year. During the Saturday convention, cosplayers will compete in a lip sync contest and the audience will pick winners. The competition will begin around 3:30 p.m. There will also be a cosplay lounge at the event so visitors will have a more convenient place to take photos. The convention is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Baymont by Wyndham, 1709 E. Lincoln Road. For more information, visit kokomocon.com. Admission costs $5, and presale tickets can be purchased at Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St.
Beatles mania
The Kokomo Summer Concert Series kicks off Saturday with Rubber Soul, a Beatles tribute band. Rubber Soul will attempt to perform the entire Beatles history in one performance, starting with the band’s early work, transitioning to the psychedelic era, then moving on to songs from “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be.” The band is also expected to wear costumes that reflect The Beatles’ live performances, as well as similar instruments and stage gear. The opening band, Wunderlick, is scheduled to begin performing around 6:30 p.m. The concert will be at Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park and will be free to attend.
Take me out to the ball game
The Kokomo Jackrabbits are taking on the Madison Mallards during a home game on Sunday. Falling on the Jackrabbits’ promotional Bark in the Park day, fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game. Tickets to the game, which is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m., cost $11 and can be purchased at northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits/single-game-tickets/.
A pirate’s life for me
Young pirates will get the opportunity to meet Captain Flintlock and his creature companions, Zazu the parrot and Bumpy the dragon this Saturday. The swashbuckling crew will be at the Kokomo Howard-County Library’s southern location, 1755 E. Center Road, at 10 a.m. The little pirates will learn about the ocean, check out artifacts, dance and sing while attending the free library event. For more information, visit khcpl.libnet.info/events and look for “Arrr You Ready to Meet a Pirate?”
Live music this week
The Coterie
Colorado-based Americana band, Chain Station, is playing at The Coterie Friday. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at kokomocoterie.com/events. The band is scheduled to hop on stage around 9 p.m., but doors open at 8. The venue is at 107 W. Sycamore St.
Kokomo Alehouse
The Medicinal Bluegrass Band will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday. There is no cover charge for the event, which will be at 1134 Home Ave., but there will be food and drinks for sale. The band is scheduled to perform from 8-10 p.m.
