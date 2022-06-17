Garden Stroll
The 21st annual Garden Stroll & Plant Sale will be held on Saturday. The self guided tour features five gardens — four in Kokomo and one in Greentown. At the Kokomo-Howard County Library’s southern location, 1755 E. Center Road, urban agriculture and natural resources educator Brooke Alford will present lectures on landscaping with native plants. Alford’s lectures will be held at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30. There will also be vendors at the library selling yard decorations. Tickets to the event will cost $10 on the day of the event. However, presale tickets are being sold for $8.
Other than the library, tickets can be purchased at:
Banner Flower House: 1017 S. Buckeye St.
Eden’s Way: 1614 W. Markland Ave.
Flowers by Ivan & Rick: 404 E. Harrison St.
Martin’s Pro Hardware: 175 E. Main St.
Salsbery Garden Center: 2269 County Road W. 400 South
White Lilies N Paradise: 333 N. Philips St.
Pride Fest
Kokomo Pride is holding its first Pride Festival on Saturday. The celebration will be held on Buckeye Street in front of Sun King Kokomo. There are more than 20 vendors expected to sell goods at the event, a few food trucks and live entertainment. The party is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with bands taking the stage at 1:15. The food and entertainment is scheduled to end at 8 and will be followed by a drag show in the depot room above Sun King.
Weberfest
The Kokomo Summer Concert series continues Saturday with Weberfest. Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band is headlining the free show, with Soupbone’s Blackwater Mission opening the show at 6:30 p.m. The bands will perform at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. For more information, visit www.kokomosummerseries.com.
Creature Feature
The Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will host its second installment of the the 2022 Creature Feature series on Saturday. The show will feature a hawk, an owl and falcons and will be taught by Mark Booth. During the Saturday presentations, which will be held 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m., Booth will share stories, lessons and demonstrations to help the audience learn more about the raptor family and why the birds are important. Both shows will be at the Kirkendall Nature Center in Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Children must be accompanied by an adult at the free event.
Father’s Day car show
The Kokomo Automotive Museum will hold a car show in Highland Park on Sunday. Cars featured in the Father’s Day show will range from early automobiles to modern muscle cars. A DJ will be at the event and plans to jam out with some oldies. There will also be vendors at the park to provide food and drinks. There will be door prizes and a 50-50 drawing at the car show. On-site registration for the show will be held 9 a.m. to noon and trophies will be presented at 3 p.m. The entry fee is $20. For more information, call 765-860-6411.
More live music this week
Kokomo Alehouse
The Checkered Vans will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse Friday evening from 8-10 p.m. There is no cover charge for the event. The Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will serve food and drinks during the show.
The Coterie
There will be two concerts at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., this weekend. On Friday, local hip-hop lyricist DeRay will perform with Ohio-based alternative pop group Klashing Black. The Friday show starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8. On Saturday, Bohemian Funk will perform rock and soul music. The show is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m., with doors opening at 9. Both shows will cost $5 to get in, but the Saturday show is free for people who visit The Coterie’s booth at Weberfest.
