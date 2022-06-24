Carver Center Summer Celebration
The Carver Community Center is celebrating 75 years of serving Kokomo this year. Help the Center, which was initially founded in 1947 to improve the lives of African American youth, by attending the Summer Celebration in Foster Park on Saturday. When Doves Cry, a Prince tribute band, is headlining entertainment at the celebration. The Gene Deer Band is opening for When Doves Cry. The headlining band is expected to perform the entire Purple Rain album. There will be a variety of food choices and a beer garden at the Summer Celebration, which is expected to run noon to 11 p.m. When Doves Cry is expected to take the stage at 8:30.
Root for the home team
Catch the second Kokomo Jackrabbits game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters this weekend. The Jackrabbits will play at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Friday. The game is scheduled to start 6:35 p.m. As one of the Concerts in Left Field performers, Jason McKeever will play blues music either after the game or at 9 p.m. — whichever comes first. Friday is also Teacher Appreciation Night at the stadium and educators will be able to purchase tickets for $2 off. Tickets to the game can be purchased at the box office or online at northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits/tickets/.
Going back to the 50s
The Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., is headed back to the 1950s. Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the library will have a car show, refreshments sold by Middle of Nowhere food truck and live 50s music performed by Above Average Musicians. After the sun sets, a screening of Grease will be shown on the building’s lawn. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the event. The library also warns the film is intended for mature audiences.
Shakespeare Festival
The Hoosier Shakespeare Festival came to Kokomo Thursday and will be in town until Sunday. The troupe of performers will set up at the Earth Stage on Indiana University Kokomo’s campus, 2300 S. Washington St. Hoosier Shakes will perform a 1970s-geared retelling of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” Friday and Sunday, as well as “The Tragedy of Macbeth” performed Saturday. Each show is expected to run 7:30-9:30 p.m. and is free to attend.
Role of the dice
Kingdom Cards & Games, which is at 126 W. Walnut St., is devoting Saturday afternoon to role playing games. There will be free giveaways and special sales during the event, which is scheduled to run 3-9 p.m. Naturally, there will also be live Role Playing Games at the event, such as a one-off Stranger Things campaign scheduled to begin at 3.
More live music this week
The Coterie
The Coterie has two nights of live music planned for the weekend. First on the list is Myron Elkins, an Outlaw Country-inspired artist, who will perform Friday night. On Saturday, Beat The Meatles will play a mixture of Beatles classic songs, deep cuts and alternate takes on the British band’s music. Doors open at 8 p.m. on both nights and music is slated to start at 9. There is also a $5 cover charge for both nights.
Kokomo Alehouse
The United States Blues Band, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse this weekend. Live music at the Alehouse, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will be played 9-11 p.m. Friday. There is no cover charge for the show, but food and drinks will be sold throughout the night.
