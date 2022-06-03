Celebrate Summer at the Strawberry Festival
The annual Strawberry Festival is today. The festival will bring roughly 100 booths to courthouse square while the streets are closed. An Artsapalooza art market will be added to the festival this year, with 20 artists selling their work and giving live demonstrations in front of the Kokomo Art Association’s gallery at 210 N. Main St. The art market will also host macrame knotwork lessons. Visitors who learn knotwork will be able to apply their new skills while decorating a metal rebar car sculpture. Bowls of shortcake, strawberries, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream will be exchanged for $6 tickets on Main Street during the event. The event kicks off downtown at 11 a.m. with the national anthem and ends at 9 p.m.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is having a party today to celebrate the beginning of its summer reading program. The free event will feature crafts, entertainment and refreshments. The first 1,000 people who sign up for the event will receive a tote bag and an autographed copy of “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps. Sayaka Ganz's "Sealife in Motion” sculptures, which are made of repurposed household plastic objects, will be on display at the event. The event will be held at the library’s main location, 220 N. Union St., from noon to 8 p.m.
Breakfast
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, will host a country breakfast Saturday morning. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. The meal will be served from 7-10 a.m. If you prefer to take your meal to go, you’re able to call 765-438-1871 to reserve a plate. Freewill donations will be accepted during the breakfast.
Davies House
Investigators from the Paranormal Family will lead a public investigation Saturday night. Various investigators have claimed sightings of doppelgangers, mists, shadowy presences and a hat man at the Davies House, 701 W. Jefferson St. If you’re interested in hunting for ghosts, the public investigation is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The $25 admission fee includes refreshments.
Monster Truck Tour
Watch 12,000 pound trucks compete in a series of competitions during the Renegade Monster Truck Tour. On Saturday, the colossal cars will attempt wheelies, jumps and stoppies in the trick competition, racing, a donut competition and a freestyle competition. Gates to the Speedway, which is at 2455 N. Davis Road, open at 4 p.m. with a track party. The competitions will begin at 7. Presale tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 or younger. You can purchase presale tickets at http://www.renegademonstertrucks.com/.
Live Music This Week
Kokomo Alehouse
Four On The Floor will play at the Kokomo Alehouse tonight. The restaurant, which is at 1134 Home Ave., will not charge patrons for admission. There will be food and drinks for sale during the classic rock and country show, which is scheduled to run 8-10 p.m.
The Coterie
Ferdinand the Bull will play at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., tonight. There is a $5 cover charge to watch the indie-folk band perform. Then, on Saturday, Jojo Stella will perform funky rock music. The Saturday show will also cost $5, but people with Phish tickets will get in for free. Shows are scheduled to start around 9 p.m. both nights, but doors open at 8.
