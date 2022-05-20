American Symphony
The Kokomo Symphony will play a concert celebrating American music on Saturday. The concert will start with an arrangement of American frontier songs, followed by George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and a suite of Western films “The Magnificent Seven,” “How the West Was Won,” “Silverado” and “Dances with Wolves,” then four dance movements from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.” Tickets to the concert cost $20, but college students will get in for $5 and elementary through high school students get in for free. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will be performed at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St.
Bible Archaeologist Speaking in Kokomo
Professor Tom Meyer will present a lecture on “The Archaeology and Geography of the Holy Land” on Saturday. The professor earned two master’s degrees in Jerusalem and spent 1,000 days studying in the area. Meyer has sailed on the Nile River, climbed pyramids in Egypt, walked around the Sea of Galilee and visited the Temple Mount. Anyone will be able to attend the free lecture, which will be at Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road. The lecture will run 6-7:30 p.m. For more information visit www.thebiblememoryman.com or call the church at (765) 455-1444.
D&D with the Bard of Avon
Tier 1 Games, at 2208 E. Markland Ave., will host a few games of Dungeons & Dragons on Saturday. There’s a special twist to the four campaigns, though. Each game will be an adaptation of a Shakespearean play. Each game will be able to accommodate five people, where players will be able to choose from pre-made characters. The $10 tickets to the event include entry for a door prize raffle and a supper of Elizabethan-style chicken soup with French bread. The event will likely run 6-9:30 p.m., but could run longer depending on players’ pacing of the campaigns. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dming-for-theater-shakespeare-kokomo-tickets-321387979097.
Circus celebration
This weekend, the International Circus Hall of Fame will celebrate 100 years since the construction of five buildings that were placed by the American Circus Corporation. The Circus Hall of Fame, which is at 3076 E. Circus Lane, will offer free admission on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will be sold at the event and can be exchanged for games and time in the Hall of Fame’s bounce house. Birthday cake and ice cream will be served at the weekend celebrations, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fresh produce at Farmers' Market
Downtown visitors will be able to grab some fresh produce while they stroll through the weekly Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market Saturday morning. The market will be held at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit https://kokomofarmersmarket.com/.
Live music this weekend
Kokomo Alehouse
Local band Love 4 Zero will play at the Kokomo Alehouse, 1134 Home Ave., on Friday night. The band will perform modern country and rock music from 9-11 p.m. There is no cover charge, and the Alehouse will sell food and drinks throughout the performance.
The Coterie
Guitarist Pete Henry will play a free concert at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St. Friday night. On Saturday, Steve Smith and Conga J will be joined by Josh Hause. There is a $5 cover charge for the Saturday show. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 9 on both nights.
