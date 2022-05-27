Kokomo Beach opening weekend
Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center’s opening weekend will be on Saturday and Sunday. Admission costs $5 for people aged 12-54. People 2-11 years old or 55 and older can get into the water park for $4. Admission is free for people younger than 2 years old. Kokomo Beach, which is at 802 W. Park Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 765-456-7540 or visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Racing at Kokomo Speedway
The Kokomo Speedway, which is at 2455 N. Davis Road, will host a racing event after the Indy 500 on Sunday. During BC’s Indiana Double, non-wing 410 sprints, modifieds and thunder cars will race around the track. Tickets can be purchased for $20, but children 12 or younger are able to attend for free. Pit passes will also be sold for $30. The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., the pit gate opens at 3, the grandstands open at 4 and hot laps start at 6:30. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.kokomospeedway.net.
Kokomo craft show
The Church Of God Of The Union Assembly, at 538 County Road E. 400 South, will host an outdoor vendor craft show on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be 50 vendors selling food, drinks, crafts and art. Event organizer Danielle Hughes said some vendors are likely to accept card, but visitors should be prepared to pay for goods and services with cash. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/COGUAKokomo/.
Showing appreciation for Cass County troops
Indy Dive Center will present an underwater veterans memorial at France Park, 4505 US-24, on Sunday. The memorial, titled “Ring of Honor” will be on display at 2 p.m., before being placed in the quarry by a dive team. After it is installed, scuba divers will be able to visit the memorial that shows appreciation to Cass County soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The event will be open to the public and admission to the park will cost $5 for people older than 5.
Horse rides in Russiaville
Crown Haven Center, at 5282 W. 250 South in Russiaville, will be open for pony rides and a petting zoo this afternoon. One pony ride around the center’s indoor arena will cost $5. People of all ages are able to ride the horses, and appointments are not necessary for the rides. The riders will also be able to feed the horses carrots. The center will be open from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call 765-480-3930.
Live music this weekend
The Coterie
Nashville-based musician Leilani Kilgore will play at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., on Friday. The music, which is primarily influenced by blues and hard rock, will start at 9 p.m., but doors to the venue will open at 8. There will be a $5 cover for the concert. If you’re interested, you can listen to Kilgore’s music before the show at https://leilanikilgore.com/music.
Kokomo Alehouse
Keith Rea will perform at the Kokomo Alehouse tonight. Starting at 7 p.m., visitors at the Alehouse will be able to listen to Rea’s acoustic singer-songwriter music while enjoying drinks or grabbing a bit to eat. There is no cover charge for the event. To listen to Rea’s music before the show, visit https://keithrea.com/.
American Dream Hi-Fi
Psychic, a Bloomington-based guitar duo, will play experimental drone rock in American Dream Hi-Fi on Saturday. The event, which will be at 109 E. Sycamore St., is open for all ages and scheduled to start at 7 p.m. There will be beer and wine available for purchase during the show. You can listen to their music before the concert at https://psychicsound.bandcamp.com/.
