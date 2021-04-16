KDFM’s The Market & Cafe has Grand Open House
We’re just a few weeks away from the Kokomo Farmers’ Market 20th season, but you don’t have to wait until May 1 to enjoy some locally grown and created goods.
Get all the farmers market goodies this weekend at the Market Store & Cafe’s Grand Open House.
There will be vendors stationed in the alley next to the storefront offering hand-painted signs and other locally-made items. Dingo Rumskey will be providing live music throughout the event.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new location, 115 W. Sycamore Street. Visit facebook.com/kokomofarmersmarket or call 765-210-8235 for more information.
Drive-in Movie in Greentown
Miss the movies? Get a great drive-in experience that the whole family can enjoy tonight.
The Greentown Public Library is inviting the public to a free movie on the lawn in front of the pool tonight.
The event opens at 8 p.m. and the flick begins at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. D.J.’s Popcorn will be on hand and the Library is providing hot dogs and drinks. Call 765-628-3534 for the title of the movie.
Kokomo Bobkats on the home court
Kokomo’s own professional basketball team will hit the court for two nights of hoops this weekend.
The Bobkats will face off against Dayton Flight at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 N. Apperson Way. The team will also challenge Indy Express at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the gym.
Upper bowl tickets are $10 and lower bowl tickets are $20. Season passes are $100 for upper bowl and $250 for lower bowl. Tickets will be available at the door or at Kokomo All-Star, Jansen’s Tax Service, Main Street Cafe, Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub and Hobson Cleaners.
Find out more about the Bobkats and The Basketball League at kokomobobkats.com, facebook.com/kokomobobkats, or by emailing kokomobobkats@gmail.com.
Hello Spring Annual Garden Show and Sale
Head out to Kokomo’s own Original Treasure Mart this weekend to indulge some retail therapy at the Hello Spring Annual Garden Show and Sale.
Browse plants, home decor, vintage and handmade items in “central Indiana's one-stop antique and vintage shopping destination since 1975,” according to a press release. Items range beyond garden and outdoor decor, swing by for collectibles, valuables and oddities.
The sale will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the mart, 1201 E. Valle St. For more information call 765-459-3148.
Drag Show at Streaper’s Entertainment
Celebrate a new community room, The Myriad, with a drag show this weekend.
Peru Pride Alliance is hosting the Drag Show at the Myriad, an inclusive space, this weekend. The community room, inside of the Streaper’s Entertainment complex, will feature wonderful entertainers in a judgement-free zone, according to Peru Pride’s Facebook page.
The show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Myriad, 71 W. 7th. St., Peru. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at perupridealliance.com. Visit their website or call 765-416-3135 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.