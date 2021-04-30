Have no fear, the Farmers Market season is here!
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market opens tomorrow for its 20th season. Nearly 40 vendors will bring their wares to downtown, including live music by Bel and the Bad Wolves all day.
Shop for local food, handmade goods, and lots of plant starts to get your garden looking good and growing strong. The Little Sprouts Market Club will return with a fun planting activity and taste test for kids.
The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets every Saturday through Sept. 25. If you can’t make it to the market, check out the Market Store & Cafe, 119 W. Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To learn more about KDFM and the campaign, visit facebook.com/kokomofarmersmarket, kokomofarmersmarket.com or call 765-210-8235.
Arbor Day Tree and Plant Giveaway
Have a happy Arbor Day by giving the Earth a little love.
Head over to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville Branch to celebrate Arbor Day and then plant a tree, or a pollinator-friendly native plant. Trees and plants will be given away while supplies last. Don’t forget to check out the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom while visiting!
The event is 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, RussIaville. To learn more, visit khcpl.org.
Kokomo Bobkats on the home court
Kokomo’s own professional basketball team will hit the court for two nights of hoops this weekend.
The Bobkats will face off against Indy Express at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow at Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 N. Apperson Way. The team will also challenge Detroit Hustle at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the gym.
Upper bowl tickets are $10 and lower bowl tickets are $20. Season passes are $100 for upper bowl and $250 for lower bowl. Tickets will be available at the door or at Kokomo All-Star, Jansen’s Tax Service, Main Street Cafe, Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub and Hobson Cleaners.
Find out more about the Bobkats and The Basketball League at kokomobobkats.com, facebook.com/kokomobobkats, or by emailing kokomobobkats@gmail.com.
NSFW: Fantastically Raunchy Drag Show
Have a little fem, fabulous fun at the NSFW Fantastically Raunchy Drag Show.
This 21-and-over event will showcase drag queen Kendra Stone and the Haus of Stoner. Tables are first come, first serve. Patrons are asked to wear a mask.
The show begins at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., second floor, doors open at 5 p.m., $5 cover after 7 p.m. Visit facebook.com/coteriekokomo to learn more.
Magic Mike XXL Tribute Show
Love having fun and helping out a good cause? Get your tickets for the Magic Mike XXL Tribute show benefitting Kokomo Humane Society.
This charity fundraiser will feature male entertainers in Las Vegas-style choreographed production. Bring cans or bags of pet food and receive a free raffle ticket eligible for multiple prizes.
Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door, $30 VIP and $45 Deluxe VIP are also available. Purchase tickets or learn about VIP packages at GirlsNightOutKokomo.eventbrite.com.
The show will be 9 p.m. tonight at the Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St. Visit facebook.com/kokomocountrypalace for more information.
