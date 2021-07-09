Howard County Fair
It’s time to grab some sunscreen and head over to Greentown for a lemon shake-up and an elephant ear.
That’s right, the Howard County 4-H Fair starts on Monday and there’s plenty to see and do. Daily favorites include the antique tractor parade, demonstrations, Grandpa Cratchet, Wolves of the World, the Merry Heart Show and, of course, the rides.
Wristbands are available for Tuesday (Kokomo Tribune Day), Thursday (Hoosier AM/FM Radio Kokomo Day) and Saturday. Tickets will be $1 per ride on Wednesday (Shine 99 Day). There’s plenty of live music with Medicinal Bluegrass on Monday, Cumberland Gap on Wednesday, The Stampede Band on Thursday, The Checkered Vans on Friday and Four on the Floor, The Page Bros and The Time Travelers on Saturday.
There will be plenty of fair food, food trucks, activities and more. Don’t forget to check out the 4-H exhibits and animal shows. A full schedule can be found at https://www.howardcofair.com/#fair-schedule-section.
The fair is Monday through Saturday at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Admission is free, parking costs $7. For more information, visit www.howardcofair.com or call 765-628-3247.
Evening on the Seiberling Lawn: Automotive Scavenger Hunt
Have an evening of fun while learning about Kokomo’s history this weekend at Evening of the Seiberling Lawn: Automotive Scavenger Hunt.
The scavenger hunt encourages participants to compare early automobiles to today’s models. Children ages 6-12 can collect parts to build their own car as they complete each part of the hunt. After the scavenger hunt, participants are invited to relax on the lawn.
The hunt is 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sieberling Mansion, 1200 S. Sycamore St. For more information, visit 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series: Weberfest
Weberfest returns as a part of the Kokomo Summer Concert Series this weekend featuring JD McPherson and special guest Aaron Lee Tasjan.
McPherson is known for his “highly resonant voice and vintage-inspired sound that nods to old school rhythm and blues and rock'n'roll," according to a press release. He has worked to combine his old-school vibe with contemporaries like Lucius, Dan Auerbach, and Nicole Atkins.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St. Visit www.kokomosummerseries.com for more information.
Tipton On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest
If you’re a craft beer enthusiast, Tipton is the place to be on Saturday for Tipton on Tap.
The Tipton On Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Fest features unlimited pours from approximately 25 different Indiana craft breweries, distilleries and wineries. There will be live music, local food, local art, games and more. The event is 21 and older only.
Tipton on Tap starts at 4 p.m. Saturday at 216 S. Main St., Tipton, with a VIP entry of 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission, $40 VIP and $20 for designated drivers. Visit www.indianaontap.com to buy tickets online.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market
Shop for local food, handmade goods, and lots more to support the local community and get some great goodies.
The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets every Saturday through Sept. 25. If you can’t make it to the market, check out the Market Store & Cafe, 119 W. Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.