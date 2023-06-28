The Haynes Apperson Festival is returning this weekend.
Paul Wyman, the festival’s chairman, said he expects to see about 15,000 people over the course of the three-day festival.
The Haynes Apperson Festival, which is free to attend, brings in visitors from throughout the Midwest, Wyman said, adding the occasional snowbird will also come in from Florida.
One year, he added, a couple came from Europe to see the headlining band.
“It is amazing the number of people who come from outside of Howard County to our annual celebration,” Wyman said. “It’s a great draw for the region and we love having visitors that get to come and experience our community.”
The festival’s format will remain the same in its 47th year of celebration. Fair rides, food vendors, live music and cruise-ins will be in Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Thursday through Saturday.
“We’ll have all the great varieties of food vendors that people love,” Wyman said, adding visitors will be able to find fair classics, like elephant ears and lemon shake-ups.
The rides will operate from 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Wyman said. “We just love this opportunity to celebrate all that’s great about Kokomo and Howard County.”
Car show and cruise-ins
Since the festival is named after Kokomo’s automotive pioneers — Elwood Haynes and brothers Edgar and Elmer Apperson — the festival will kick off Thursday with a commemorative tour of the city’s automotive landmarks.
The cars start at Grace Community Foursquare Church, 2064 S. Goyer Road, which is near Pumpkin Vine Pike where Haynes held his first test drive of the Haynes Pioneer, America’s first commercially successful automobile, on July 4, 1894.
From the church, the motorcade will head west via Boulevard Street at 5:15 p.m. until it reaches the Elwood Haynes Museum, where the automobile inventor once lived.
After the museum, the route turns north toward Defenbaugh Street, then east to Main Street.
Going north on Main, the brigade will be flanked by land used by the Haynes Automobile Company and the Kokomo Tire & Rubber Company, where the first pneumatic tire was developed. The site of the Apperson Brothers Automobile Company’s factory is also on the stretch of Main Street.
Reaching Walnut Street, the automobiles will turn west on Walnut Street before circling back to the northern stretch of Foster Park.
A cruise-in will be held after the commemorative run from 6-9 p.m. on the northern stretch of Foster Park.
The festival will also feature a car show Saturday. Visitors can plan on seeing an Apperson Jackrabbit and a Haynes Speedster at the show.
Participants will be able to start parking their cars at 7 a.m. and the show will open to visitors at 9 a.m.
Dave White, who is in his second year organizing the car show, said it’s begun to take on a life of its own. Between the door prizes, gas cards and bar and restaurant packages, there will be thousands of dollars worth of prizes.
The car show has grown since last year, he added, and will feature some new festivities.
There will be a cornhole tournament this year, reserved for people who entered their car in the show.
The cornhole competition’s first-place winner will receive a Bad Boy E-series 21-inch 80 volt lawn mower with a battery and charger from More Farm Stores, valued at $650. Second place will receive a Bad Boy A series 80 volt weed trimmer with a battery and charger, valued at $325. Third place will receive $100 in cash.
“It’s going to be fun,” White said. “Something to break up the monotony.”
Car show participants will also be able to participate in a Model T-based competition.
The North Central Indiana chapter of the Model T & A Ford Club of America will bring its 1927 Model T to the show. Participants will try to guess how long it will take them to assemble the antique car.
Whoever guesses the closest time will receive $250.
A random drawing of car entrants will also be held at the car show. The winner will receive a J. Watson Creations custom designed pendant. The pendant will resemble a car and is made of sterling silver and 14-karat gold. It was painted with Corvette paint and holds a small garnet. The pendant is valued at $1,350.
White said 33 patriotic plaques and trophies will be distributed at the car show. The show will have open judging. There will also be a veterans award, a longevity award — which goes to whoever has owned their car the longest — and a children’s choice award.
The awards will be distributed at 3:30 p.m.
“I’m thrilled,” White said, adding participants should bring lawn chairs if they plan on staying for the entire event.
Parade
The festival’s annual parade will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. A staging area will fill Union Street along Walnut, Mulberry and Taylor streets.
Starting at the intersection of Walnut and Market streets, the parade will head north, turn west on Jefferson Street, then south on Main Street. The parade will end at Sycamore Street.
StarPlus Energy, which is building the $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant, will be the parade’s grand marshal this year. Eight representatives from the company will lead the parade.
“We’re going to recognize them for the huge investment that they’ve made in our community,” Wyman said. “We just couldn’t be more excited to have our new battery plant coming online and we just want to take a moment to recognize the company and employees.”
Sports Festival
The Haynes Apperson Sports Festival started last weekend with a co-ed beach volleyball tournament. However, most of the competitions will be held during the rest of the festival.
Dana Neer, who organized the Sports Festival, said interested athletes who haven’t signed up for one of the 12 remaining events are still able to do so.
In most cases, he added, participants are able to sign up for competition on the same day of the event. If they do so, though, they’ll have to reach out to that event’s coordinator.
Participants will not be able to sign up for the YMCA Haynes Apperson 5K, the sports festival’s oldest event, after Friday.
To sign up for one of the competitions, or to find a schedule, visit haynesappersonfestival.org/attractions/sports-festival.
Neer said the karate tournament is the only sports festival event that will not be held this year. He plans on seeing it return next year.
“I think the great thing about the sports festival is that it just brings people together from all over Kokomo, Howard County and way beyond Howard County,” Neer said, adding participants travel to the competitions from all over the state.
“Another feature that I love is that we’re spread all over,” Neer said.
The festival’s competitions reach places like the Chippendale Golf Course, Kokomo High School, Wildcat Creek, two churches and five parks.
Nightly concerts
Here Come the Mummies, a funk and rock fusion group, will perform Thursday night.
Ace Frehley, the original guitarist for KISS, will headline Friday. He is expected to play hits from his solo career, such as “New York Groove,” “Rip It Out” and “Into the Night,” as well as popular KISS songs.
Starship with Mickey Thomas will perform Saturday. Audience members can expect to hear songs from Starship, Jefferson Starship and Jefferson Airplane, which was the first iteration of the band.
Fans might recognize Thomas as the vocalist who recorded tracks for “We Built This City,” “Sara” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”
Members of Jefferson Starship performed at the festival last year.
Local opening acts will include Love 4 Zero, Hence The Hero and Rogers Ritual Band.
Headliners are scheduled to begin performing around 8 p.m. each night.
A fireworks show will be held Saturday night immediately after Starship’s performance. Wyman estimated the fireworks show will last 20 minutes.
“It’s one of the things that people have come to love, is our huge fireworks show each year,” Wyman said. “It’s a great way to end the festival and celebrate our country and celebrate all that’s great about our community.”
