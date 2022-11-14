The Howard County Historical Society is celebrating 50 years in the Seiberling Mansion on Tuesday.
“We hope many of the volunteers join us in this celebration of their work,” Anne Shaw, HCHS executive director wrote in a press release.
“Over those 50 years, the building has been renovated, air-conditioned, re-roofed and restored in projects that represent investments of more than a million dollars,” she added. “The mansion has hosted ‘Seiberling weddings’ and real weddings, Victorian balls, Antiques in Action, ice cream socials, car shows, haunted Halloweens, the original Haynes Pioneer automobile loaned by the Smithsonian and decades of beautiful Christmas traditions. It really is something to celebrate.”
The celebration will be held in the Elite Banquet & Conference Center, which is at 2820 S. Lafountain St. The event is open to the public, and $20 tickets can be purchased on the Historical Society’s website or by calling 765-452-4314.
The party is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will include a dinner catered by Elite. There will also be a Jeopardy-style trivia game, hosted by former HCHS curator Tom Tolen, that will test local figures’ knowledge of the Seiberling.
For more information, visit howardcountymuseum.org.
