As shadows crept up the walls of the Elliott House, a crowd of people gathered indoors and spoke in quiet huddles. They were waiting for a murder.
“I think I see one of the maids,” one of the visitors said.
Moments later, Aubrey Drake entered the building and welcomed the crowd to the Howard County Historical Society’s sixth rendition of “From Dark Pages.” Although performances of the theatrical guided tour wouldn’t begin until Friday afternoon, family members of performers had been invited to see the show Wednesday.
Drake, the show’s director, warned the audience that this year’s show would be unlike any of the Howard County Historical Society’s previous renditions. There would be new rooms, new foes and jump scares in this year’s show.
A maid fetched the audience and led them outside, onto the pathway that links the Elliot House to the Seiberling Mansion. After a brief introduction, the group was crowded around the Seiberling driveway, where they met the stars of the show.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, played by Eric Bouman, and Sherlock Holmes, played by Sara Holloway, explained they were trying to hunt down Jack the Ripper.
Holloway said she’s enjoyed putting her own flair on the notorious literary detective.
“I like playing it as being quick witted, but not terribly mean,” Holloway said. “Kind of more playful when he does make his remarks. He’s comfortable with his friends and comfortable with people. He keeps tabs on everything. He’s aware.”
Holloway has been involved in each of the Howard County “Dark Pages” productions, taking on roles like the Queen of England and Mary Kelly, Jack the Ripper’s final victim.
When Holloway went to audition for this year’s show, she hadn’t anticipated playing Holmes. Unaware of the director’s thoughts on a woman playing a male character, she only went after female characters. Drake was the one who asked her to audition as Sherlock.
Now, the character has become one of her favorites.
Bouman, on the other hand, is new to the show.
“I was a little daunted at first because I hadn’t done this play before and I didn’t know anything about it,” Bouman said. “I like it a lot. It’s very interesting how they brought all the characters together in the different rooms.”
The search for Jack the Ripper lasted an hour. Winding through all three floors of the Seiberling, visitors were able to see the Howard County Museum in a new context. All three floors were decorated with electric tea candles that illuminated rooms cluttered with quills and skulls. A child’s casket, usually in the Curator’s Curiosity Cabinet exhibit, had been moved closer to the mansion’s foyer, too.
Throughout the search for London’s famed serial killer, Victorian-era horror authors and monsters addressed the investigative team and discussed the elements of evil.
Stew Lauterbach, curator at the Howard County Historical Society, explained this is the first year a Kokomo production of “Dark Pages” has used the full list of characters. One scene depicting Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw” hasn’t ever been shown in Kokomo before.
In past performances, the collection of authors and monsters have been used as interchangeable modules. The intention had been to keep audience members coming back each year to see which writers or monsters had made the cut.
But now that the majority of characters have been used, Drake wanted to try the entire show.
Lauterbach explained his father, who was an avid Sherlock Holmes fan, wrote the show. It had been written for Indiana Landmarks, an organization that aims to protect historical landmarks in Indianapolis, and was performed in the Morris-Butler House.
Lauterbach found the story in a pile of his father’s papers and asked Indiana Landmarks if the Howard County Historical Society could try producing the show. The organization agreed, sending a few costumes with their blessing.
“I absolutely love it because we’re finally able to give everyone the full show and give them the full rundown,” Holloway said. “Especially if a person has seen it two or three times in the past, being able to show them scenes they’ve never known existed or seen, it’s really awesome.”
Although Drake has been involved with each of the past productions, she explained it was her first time directing the show. She added she had the show blocked out in her mind before rehearsals had even begun.
“I didn’t realize until directing this year how well I know this show,” Drake said, adding she would jump into different roles during rehearsals when actors were absent.
“I’ve been recruiting and thinking for the past year of how exactly I wanted to do this show,” Drake said.
The director added there are locations in the mansion that haven’t been used before and the final murder scene is more extravagant this year. She also added the jump scare.
“I’m a very spooky soul myself, so this kind of represents my tastes on Halloween,” Drake said.
Wednesday evening’s performance marked the cast’s first dress rehearsal with an audience. The director said everything ran smoothly.
Other than the show running a bit longer than rehearsals, Bouman agreed.
“I always love having dress rehearsals with audiences because they are so very helpful and beneficial to the actors that are in the play,” Holloway said. “It helps us get a good feel for the energy and the level that we need to portray.”
The director said she participates in the show every year because she’s a fan of history. Getting behind the scenes tours of the mansion is an annual highlight, and she also enjoys spending time researching the macabre characters who appear in the show.
She also enjoys the camaraderie and said the cast members have become a second family.
“I look forward to seeing my family every year and coming home to the mansion,” Drake said, adding the majority of this year’s cast is new to the show.
“I feel like this is the best show we’ve done,” Drake said. “I couldn’t have done it without my cast. My cast is amazing, I’m so very blessed.”
