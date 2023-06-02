Deb Edwards learned to love art during her fifth grade art classes. When she grew up, she decided to go into a career that would inspire the same love in other children.
Edwards taught middle and high school art classes at Kokomo Center Schools for 23 years. She also spent nine years as an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University Kokomo and now teaches private classes at Rhum Academy of Music.
The educator’s sixth one-woman show, titled “An Artist’s Retrospective” is now on display at the Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St. The exhibit will include acrylic, airbrush, pastel, oil and watercolor paintings, as well as woven and ribbon art.
The exhibit will be on display until June 30. Fans will be able to meet Edwards and speak to her about her work during the exhibit’s artist reception, scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Kokomo Art Center is open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
