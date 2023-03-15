Kokomo Civic Theatre won first place at the Indiana Community Theatre Association state festival in Goshen earlier this month.
The group performed a condensed version of “Silent Sky” — a play about Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer who discovered astronomical standard candles.
The group performed the full show last month in Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium.
Kokomo Civic Theatre also received certificate awards for Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Accent, Outstanding Costumes and Outstanding Set Design at the state competition.
“It went well, we were very happy with our performance,” said Steve Hughes, executive director of the Civic Theatre. “Getting recognition for what you do is always a nice thing.”
With the victory at the state competition, the Kokomo Civic Theatre is able to represent Indiana in a five-state regional festival, which will be held in Wisconsin on April 29.
There are six shows competing in the Wisconsin competition, including the Kokomo production. Two Wisconsin groups will perform at the competition. Ohio, Michigan and Illinois will also be represented at the regional competition.
Hughes said it was difficult to predict how the other theater groups would do, but said Kokomo Civic Theatre will be well prepared for the competition.
“I think we’ll do well,” the executive director said. “I think our production of ‘Silent Sky’ is a really good production.”
Hughes said it will cost the group at least $2,200 to represent Indiana at the regional competition.
To raise funds for the competition, the theater group auctioned off two tickets for a sold out “Les Miserables” show in Indianapolis.
Hughes told theater fans to keep an eye out for more fundraisers. If anyone would like to make a contribution, he added, they’re able to make an online donation at kokomocivictheatre.org/donate/.
