The Kokomo Civic Theatre’s newest production is a classic whodunit meant to keep audiences guessing and laughing.
The theater group is presenting “The Game’s Afoot” by Ken Ludwig this weekend at Indiana University’s Havens Auditorium. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Set during the Christmas holiday in 1936, “The Game’s Afoot (Or Holmes for the Holidays)” tells the story of Broadway star William Gillette, known for playing Sherlock Holmes, as he invites fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend getaway. The occasion quickly turns violent as one of the guests is stabbed to death, causing Gillette to reassume his Holmes persona and catch the killer before another falls victim.
“The Game’s Afoot” is a murder mystery in the vein of an Agatha Christie mystery novel but paired with the comedic elements seen in the 1985 cult classic “Clue.”
It’s the type of story that is timeless and remains popular with audiences, no matter how many times they’ve seen it. One need not look further than 2019’s hit movie “Knives Out” for proof.
“It will appeal to anyone who likes mystery and anyone who likes comedies,” said Steve Hughes, executive director for KCT and director of “A Game’s Afoot.” “It is a good mystery. There are clues throughout to keep the audience guessing. Until the end, the audience really won’t know who did it.”
The theater group has been preparing for the past two months and includes a cast of veterans and newer faces, such as Curt Alexander and Allison Salkie.
Colburn Lambert, who plays Gillette and has been starring in KCT productions since 2004, said chemistry among the cast has been great, due in large part to how well everyone knows each other from previous shows.
“We play really well off, and the chemistry is definitely there,” he said.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and $10 for students. Tickets are available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org/tickets, by phone at 765-454-8800 or in person at the Havens Auditorium box office from 5-7 p.m. today and one hour before each performance.
Everyone attending the performances is required to wear face masks, per IUK policy.
