From stretching ears to chalkboards that write by themselves, there are several visual tricks the Kokomo Civic Theatre will have to pull off over the weekend. That isn’t even accounting for all the stage changes.
Director Randi Weeks said there should be a director’s book for “Matilda the Musical.”
“We’ve done our research,” Weeks said, explaining there are various resources online for high school and community theater producers to collaborate on “Matilda” performances. Although some of the visual tricks were gleaned from those resources, Weeks said a handful of creative people came up with their own solutions.
Although the director didn’t want to give away all of the shows secrets — she wanted to keep audiences excited in the “wonderment of theater” — she did explain the stretchy ears are pulled off with silly putty.
Despite the various challenges of the show, Weeks explained she was drawn to the Civic Theatre production because of the story “Matilda” tells.
“Matilda is seen as a worm and a maggot, and all these horrible things by her family. And she doesn’t think that story is right. She doesn’t want to settle for that. And she decides that she’s strong enough,” Weeks said. “It’s really a story of finding yourself … finding people who can come around you and help you.”
When audience members walk away from the show, she wants them to leave having learned they matter and they’re valuable. Weeks also signed up to direct “Matilda” so she could tell young performers they shouldn’t allow other people to treat them the way Matilda is treated.
“If you feel stuck in your story, look around,” Weeks said. “There are people that are willing to help you and willing to intervene because you’re worth it and matter.”
There are 15 young people in the production, Weeks said, including teenagers. The young performers account for roughly half of the cast.
Whereas other productions with young people, such as “Willy Wonka,” might have the children sing a quick song or two, “Matilda” relies more on concentrated children.
“Their little minds, trying to get them where they need to be and the sharpness that it takes, that’s been a challenge,” Weeks said.
There are five big musical numbers the children participate in, Weeks said. There are also dances the children had to learn from choreographer Beth Metcalf.
Coordinating dialogue with underscores and having cast members move various props without disrupting the show adds to the challenge.
There are roughly 30 set pieces used in the show, Weeks said. A decent portion of the set is pieced together from props the Civic Theatre had used in previous shows. Other pieces were borrowed from organizations nearby that had held previous productions of “Matilda.”
Towers of giant books and blocks flank both sides of the stage. Weeks explained an architect helped the Civic Theatre figure out the most structurally sound way to stack the prop pieces.
“I love working with kids, but it’s a challenging kids show. It’s one of the more challenging ones that I’ve done,” Weeks said, explaining she’s already directed Kokomo High School and Crossroads Community Church productions.
Weeks was a high schooler the first time she directed a play. Her husband, who is a coach, likes to share notes with her. Similar to coaching, Weeks said, directors learn to stay out of the way of gifted performers while coaxing talent from the discouraged.
“This girl is amazing,” Weeks said of the lead actress, Lucy Featherston. “She’s worth seeing. She’s got a beautiful voice.”
Featherston, 10, is playing Matilda. Her solos and monologues, Weeks said, would be challenging for adults.
It’s hardly been a year since Featherston got into theater.
During the production of “Matilda,” Featherston said she’s enjoyed meeting new people and learning how shows are put together. She’s had to pick up new skills during the production, such as improvising lines when cast members go off script.
Featherston’s favorite parts of the story, she said, are Abby Johnson’s character, Miss Honey, and the show’s plot twist.
“‘Matilda’ kind of sets up an eclectic season,” said Steve Hughes, executive director for Kokomo Civic Theatre.
Following the family-friendly musical, the Civic Theatre’s next production, “Dog Fight,” has more adult themes. The season also includes a Christmas comedy show and an educational drama before ending with a musical that features ‘50s and ‘60s hits.
“I’d say ‘Matilda’ is just a good start to a season that has something for everybody,” Hughes said.
