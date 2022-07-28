If You Go

Weekend performances of "Matilda" will be held at Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the musical will begin at 2 p.m.

Adult tickets cost $20, and $17 for those older than 60. Students pay $15 and tickets for children younger than 12 will cost $10.

Season tickets cost $72.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office before the show, online at https://kokomocivictheatre.csstix.com/ or by calling 765-454-8800.