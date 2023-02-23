Looking down at photos, instead of up toward the night sky, Henrietta Leavitt measured and cataloged the brightness of stars. Her name might not be as recognizable as Galileo Galilei’s or Edwin Hubble’s, but her discovery of astronomical standard candles allows scientists to measure the distance of our universe.
The Kokomo Civic Theatre is telling Leavitt’s story this weekend. The group’s production of “Silent Sky” will be performed in Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo.
Director Beth Metcalf assured potential audience members they wouldn’t need to understand scientific concepts like standard candles, nor would they need to know what a Cepheid variable is.
Those who already know about the scientific concepts might have a deeper appreciation for the show, but this play isn’t meant to serve as an astronomy class. Instead, it is a dramatization of Leavitt’s life as a “human computer” who worked for the Harvard Observatory during the late 1800s and early 1900s.
“It’s kind of fun if you have a passion for science and a passion for music,” Metcalf said. “It does connect together for her. That’s where she makes her revelations, through hearing music and looking at the stars.”
The director added the theater group invested in an accompanying soundtrack that adds more character to the show. KCT also purchased a backdrop with blue and white lights that will imitate the stars.
One of Metcalf’s favorite elements in the show is the relationship between Leavitt and her sister Margaret.
Margaret, the director explained, is very involved with the church.
“They still love each other, and they respect each other’s beliefs, and they try to understand one another,” Metcalf said. “I think that’s probably what drew me to it the most … everybody doesn’t have to believe in the same thing. I’m a firm believer in that.
“It’s a sweet story, and it’s mostly about women back in the day trying to finally establish themselves,” Metcalf added. “They weren’t just homemakers, they had brains.”
The director explained Henrietta and her female coworkers weren’t allowed to use the observatory telescope. Instead, they were handed pictures of the stars.
The show isn’t entirely historically accurate, though, Metcalf said. Some historical figures were combined into one character, the timeline gets a bit wonky and a scene where Henrietta breaks into the observatory might be fabricated.
Reilley Cessna is tackling the role of Henrietta for the KCT weekend production.
“I think she is absolutely brilliant. I am very excited to be portraying someone from history who doesn’t get talked about very much,” Cessna said. “It’s great to be able to bring that to life here.”
The actress said she’s interested in astronomy but doesn’t spend too much time dabbling in the field. She had to do a bit of research before fully understanding the projects Henrietta worked on.
Still, she’s appreciated getting to learn more about the discovery that led to Edwin Hubble’s theory that our universe is expanding.
A fan of 19th and early 20th century history, Michaela Fuller has also enjoyed working on the historically themed play.
“I feel like I see a little bit of myself in her,” Fuller said. “She’s quieter and more traditional than Henrietta, but strong in her own way.”
She added she’s enjoyed working alongside Cessna. Their interactions on stage remind Fuller of her interactions with her own sister.
With the two themes, Metcalf said she hopes audience members leave the auditorium with a few lessons.
Bringing it to competitions
Metcalf said the play is a prime choice for civic theater groups.
“It’s a nice acting piece, the set can be very minimal, the costumes aren’t hard, it’s got a small cast and then it’s got a nice message,” Metcalf explained.
On March 4, KCT will enter a condensed version of the show in the 2023 Indiana Community Theatre Association’s state festival.
The state festival, which will be held in Goshen, is the first competition the group will have to get through in a national competition.
“We’ve gone many times. We’ve won many times,” Metcalf said of the state festival.
At the festival, the group will have 10 minutes to put together a set, an hour to perform, then another 10 minutes to dismantle its set. There are spatial limits for the stage, too.
“Silent Sky” is fairly easy to bring on the road, Metcalf said.
Particularly for the Community Theatre Association competition, it works well because competitors are judged primarily on their acting ability. “Silent Sky,” Metcalf said, gives performers an opportunity to display a wide range of emotions.
