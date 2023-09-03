The 2023-24 Kokomo Community Concerts season will bring a variety of musical acts, spanning several genres, to Kokomo High School’s Auditorium.
The first concert, a performance by DIVAS3, will be held later this month.
According to a press release from Kokomo Community Concerts, the trio of vocalists will sing the greatest hits of “divas in music history.”
The performance will cover songs from four decades, the 1960s through the 1990s, with hits by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, ABBA and others.
The first show of the season is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
There are five other shows in the season lineup:
- Oct. 8 – The Folk Legacy Trio
Comprised of two members of the Kingston Trio and a the former lead singer of The Diamonds, The Folk Legacy Trio will perform folk songs from the songs from the 50s through the 70s.
Nov. 19 – Holland & Coots Jazz Quintet
The Holland & Coots Jazz Quintet will perform a mixture of jazz, blues and pop music.
- March 10 – Quartetto Gelato
The four-piece band features an oboe player, accordion player, cellist and violin player. Quartetto Gelato’s repertoire includes classical pieces, Roma-inspired works, pop hits and klezmer songs.
- April 7 – Brassfire
Trumpeter Jens Lindemann performs with a pianist and bassist as a trio named Brassfire. The group performs tunes from artists like Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert and Doc Severinsen.
- May 12 – Here Comes the Sun
Here Comes the Sun is a Beatles tribute band. The five-member band has musicians and vocalists with Broadway and Trans-Siberian Orchestra backgrounds.
Each of the concerts are scheduled on a Sunday.
Season tickets cost $60. Otherwise, a single concert costs $25. Students and children accompanied by an adult are able to get in for free.
Tickets can be purchased online at KokomoCommunityConcerts.org, by calling 765-210-0686, emailing tickets@kokomocommunityconcerts.org, at the door before each concert or by visiting a ticket outlet: Comprehensive Planning, Windmill Grill, Frittatas Restaurant, Herbst Pharmacy and Choo Choo McGoo’s.
