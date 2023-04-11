The 2023-2024 Kokomo Community Concerts season has been announced.
Each of the concerts will be held in the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. They are all scheduled to be performed at 2:30 p.m. on a Sunday.
Season tickets cost $60 and can be purchased by calling 765-210-0686, emailing tickets@KokomoCommunityConcerts.org or visiting the Community Concerts website at www.KokomoCommunityConcerts.org.
Otherwise, single tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the door 30 minutes before each performance. Students and children are able to attend the shows for free.
Divas 3 - Sept. 17
Three singers who have starred in Las Vegas shows will perform diva hits from the 1960s through the 1990s. Covered artists will include Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Cher.
Folk Legacy Trio - Oct. 8
A trio will perform folk music from the 1950s through the 1970s. Covered artists will include The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel and The Brothers Four.
Holland & Coots Jazz Quintet - Nov. 19
The group debuted in 2017 and plays a mixture of jazz, blues, stride, boogie, pop and ragtime. The quintet performs arrangements including The Tennessee Waltz, Blue Moon and When You’re Smiling.
Quartetto Gelato - March 10
The quartet includes violin, cello, oboe and accordion instrumentalists. The ensemble plays classical music, romantic ballads and energetic tangos.
Brassfire - April 7
Led by trumpeter Jens Lindemann, the trio also features piano and bass. The group performs music from Louis Armstrong, Herb Alpert, Doc Severinsen and more.
Here Comes the Sun - May 12
Drawing talent from Broadway and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the five-member tribute band performs music by The Beatles.
