This year, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library chose to celebrate “Flygirl” by Sherri L. Smith during Howard County Reads.
The novel is about a young Black woman named Ida Mae Jones. Coming from 1940s Louisiana, Jones is an aspiring pilot who has a chance to join the World War II Women Airforce Service Pilots. However, she would have to use her light skin to pass as a white woman to join the group.
“The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is dedicated to equity,” KHCPL representative Lisa Fipps wrote in a press release. “As part of the library’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion standard, KHCPL actively sought a Howard County Reads author who has written about and could speak to that standard.”
Later in the year, Smith will speak at Indiana University Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium. While in Kokomo, Smith will also visit Central Middle International School, where each eighth grader will receive a free copy of “Flygirl."
The IUK event will be open to the public, but will require a free ticket that can be picked up at any KHCPL location. Tickets will be available starting Sept. 26, and the IUK event will be held 7-8 p.m. Oct. 25.
Smith will also sign copies of “Flygirl” after the event. Copies of the young adult novel are being sold at each KHCPL location for $9.
The Well Read and Badly Behaved Book Club is discussing the novel at the library's south branch from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Other Howard County Reads events
The library’s main location will host a party for adults to dress up and discuss “Whiskey in a Teacup” by Reese Witherspoon on Thursday. The party is scheduled to run 6-7 p.m. and appetizers will be served at the event.
On Nov. 9, the library’s south location will hold an event focusing on “Ain’t Burned All the Bright” by Jason Reynolds. During the event, visitors will create art and place their own poetry over it.
The annual Murder Mystery Theatre: And They All Died Happily Ever After will be held Nov. 18 at the Elite Banquet and Conference Center. Doors to the show will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the show go on sale Oct. 10.
