When Alton Mygrant became Kokomo’s bandmaster in 1902, he began scheduling regular summer concerts. 120 years later, the band still plays summer concerts.
The Kokomo Park Band will start its season on Wednesday with the first of eight 50-member concerts. However, a smaller portion of the band will play at the Strawberry Festival.
“I think it’s exciting because it seems like a milestone. 120 years seems like something we should be celebrating,” said Keith Whitford, the KPB manager.
Although there were bands in Kokomo preceding Mygrant’s, Whitford explained the 1902 band was the first to have documented, regularly-scheduled concerts.
Mygrant’s band wasn’t called the Kokomo Park Band, though. The organization comprised of local musicians changed names multiple times before settling on its current name in 1987.
As always, the majority of this year’s concerts will be held at the Highland Park Stage on Wednesdays. Whitford noted that renovations by the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department have made Highland Park’s restrooms and sidewalks more accessible.
The 2022 series will commence with a celebration concert, featuring vocalist Wendy Grice and the Retired Rum-Runners Jazz Band.
A week later, on June 15, the band will perform with top area high school musicians during a concert titled “Around the World in 60 Minutes.” The concert will also feature soloists Glenn Welch on euphonium and vocalist Sally Duke.
The Park Band’s Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop is returning this year. During the workshop, elementary students will learn about percussion instruments from various cultures at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s main location. The three-day program begins June 20 and will end with a concert alongside the Kokomo Park Band on June 22.
Whitford explained the workshop will be limited to 25 students and tends to reach capacity quickly. To sign up, call the library’s children’s department at 765-457-3242 or visit event page khcpl.libnet.info/events.
On June 29, the band will play patriotic tunes during its “America, the Beautiful” concert. Vocalists Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson will join the KPB for the concert.
The band’s “Big Band Night” will be held on July 6, featuring the KPB Swing Orchestra and guest jazz musicians from all over Indiana.
A week later, the KPB will perform with Kokomo High School’s marching band and Clarinetist A.J. Bowman.
The entire band will be performing at the Howard County 4-H Fair this year on July 16. Whitford pointed out that, although members of the band have played at the fair before, this will be the first time the entire ensemble will play at the fair.
Bassoonist Sophi A. Wroblewski and and the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus will perform with the band on July 20 during its “Dancing Queen” concert.
The July 27 concert is titled “Noches Calientes” and will feature trumpet soloist Bruce Knepper.
Finally, after taking a month break, the KPB will play its last show of the season on September 4. The concert, which is titled “For Kids, Young and Old,” will feature music from popular children’s films, such as “The Incredibles” and “Black Panther.”
“In the past we said that ‘You don’t want to miss the Kokomo Park Band,’” Whitford said. “But this summer, our increased visibility will make the KPB ‘hard to miss.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.