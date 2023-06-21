The Kokomo Park Band’s annual Spotlight on Youth concert will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., on Wednesday.
The free concert will feature participants from the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop, led by Art Reiner. Concluding a three-day workshop, the group will perform Ed Kiefer’s composition “Chips and Salsa.” The Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop is in its 28th year.
Clarinetist Abigayle Dunnuck, winner of the 2023 KPB High School Solo Competition, will also be featured. She will perform the first movement of Carl Maria von Weber’s “Clarinet Concerto in F minor.”
The concert will be based on themes of American perspectives and will include songs from the Broadway show “Hamilton” and Leonard Bernstein’s “Fancy Free.” Dr. Dan Tembras, Director of Bands at Purdue-Fort Wayne, will be the show’s guest conductor.
Other selections in the concert will include a march from “Folk Song Suite” by Ralph Vaughan Williams; “American Patrol” by Robert Meacham; “Cajun Folk Songs” by Frank Ticheli; “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” by Steve Rouse; “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante; and “Freischutz Quickstep” by Claudio Grafulla Fry.
The show will kick off at 6:45 p.m. with a demonstration from the Rhythm Workshop participants. The rest of the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held in Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. If the band decides to move, it will make an announcement after 4 p.m. on its Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and post a recording at 765-319-8554.
The KPB primarily operates with donations. If you would like to keep the band going, donations can be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039.
Visit the band’s Facebook page or its website, www.kokomoparkband.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.