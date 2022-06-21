More music is coming to Highland Park this week.
The Kokomo Park Band’s weekly concert will be titled “Strike Up the Band.”
Other than the Park Band, vocalist Cody Kopka and participants of the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Workshop will be featured in the concert.
In the past, Kopka has also worked with the Kokomo Symphony and Indiana University Kokomo’s Music and Theatre department. Kopka, who is from Logansport, will perform “Danny Boy” arranged by Robert W. Smith.
Children from the Rhythm Workshop will perform “Under the Sea” arranged by John Moss.
Other compositions scheduled for the concert include “Strike Up the Band” by George Gershwin, “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppe, “Viva Musica” by Alfred Reed, “Amazing Grace” arranged by Frank Ticheli and “Washington Post March” by John Phillip Sousa.
Workshop participants will kick off the event at 6:45 p.m. and the rest of the performers will join the show at 7:30.
The Park Band plans to perform in Highland Park. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be relocated to the Kokomo High School Auditorium. If the Park Band decides to relocate, the announcement will be posted on Facebook.
