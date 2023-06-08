With the first Kokomo Park Band concert of the 2023 season checked off our calendars, here’s a list of the rest of the season’s shows.
With the exception of the September concert, each performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on a Wednesday.
All of the shows will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St. In the event of rain, the concerts are usually moved to the Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road.
June 14 “You’re a Grand Old Flag”
• Side-by-side concert, KPB will be joined by top area high school musicians
• Featuring Trumpet Trio & Sally Duke (vocalist)
June 21 “Spotlight on Youth”
• Guest Conductor Dan Tembras, Director of Bands at Purdue University, Fort Wayne
• Featuring the Youth Multicultural Rhythm Ensemble, Art Reiner as conductor and clarinetist Abigayle Dunnuck, High School Solo Competition winner
June 28 “Jazz in the Park”
• The KPB Swing Orchestra with central Indiana’s top jazz musicians
• Featuring Mo Trout (Purdue University) and guest conductor, vocalist Cherresa Lawson
July 5 “Let Freedom Ring”
• Combined Color Guard: Marine Corps League & Veterans of Foreign Wars
• Featuring vocalists Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson
July 12 “Reaching for the Stars”
• Clarinetist Andrew Prawat-collegiate solo winner and vocalist Cherresa Lawson
• Featuring Kokomo High School Marching Wildcats
An instrument “petting zoo” for kids will take place an hour before the concert.
July 19 “Wednesday in the Park with Jay”
• Broadway Favorites featuring the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus
July 26 “Bird Watching”
• Featuring Stacy Maugans, saxophone soloist (Valparaiso University)
Sept. 3 “Games On”
This concert will be held on a Sunday at 7 p.m.
• Music from sports and video games featuring Purdue University Twirlers, Choral feature
• Rain location: Northwestern Auditorium, 3431 N. 400 West
