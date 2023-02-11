More than a century’s worth of romantic music will be presented in Kokomo on Sunday.
Jay Gephart, artistic director of the Kokomo Park Band, explained the organization has performed February concerts in the past with programs themed around Black History Month and Presidents Day. This year, the group is celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Although the titles selected for the Sunday concert are thematically linked with romantic elements, audience members should be able to expect some variety in the musical styles.
Classical music from the Romantic and late Baroque eras will be mixed in with tunes from Broadway and the Great American Songbook.
“What we try to do through our programs is create a concert that will appeal to everyone,” Gephart said. “Hopefully everyone will be able to find a piece or multiple pieces to their liking through this variety.”
The concert will last approximately one and a half hours, including an intermission. Gephart assured potential audience members the show will be wrapping up well before the Super Bowl begins.
There are 12 compositions the Park Band plans to feature. The most recognizable might be Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Overture,” which has been featured in shows such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Simpsons,” “Columbo” and “Sesame Street.”
Among the concert’s other highlights, the artistic director said he was particularly excited to hear the featured guest artists.
Violinist Joshua Facello, concertmaster of the Purdue Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform the “Love Theme” from Ennio Morricone’s film soundtrack for “Cinema Paradiso.”
The Indiana University Kokomo Cougar Choir is slated to perform two compositions with the Park Band. The first will be a collection of popular Broadway songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will be followed by “The Promise of Living,” a hymn about gratitude, by Aaron Copland.
“I’m looking forward to that collaboration between the Park Band and the chorus,” Gephart said.
He later added “two local favorites will be performing with the Park Band this weekend,” referring to Sally Duke and Cherresa Lawson, who have both performed with the Kokomo Civic Theatre.
Duke will sing “But Not for Me” by George and Ira Gershwin, and Lawson will sing “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic.”
Other selections from the concert include “The White Rose” by John Philip Sousa, “O Mio Babbino Caro” by Giacomo Puccini and “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.
