Fans of the Kokomo Park Band might want to bring their dancing shoes to the Kokomo Park Band’s Wednesday concert.
The concert, which is titled “Dancing Queen,” starts at 7:30 p.m. in Highland Park.
The Kokomo Park Band Solo Competition winner, Sophi Wroblewski, will perform “Concerto in F major for Bassoon, Op. 75” by Carl Maria von Weber. Wroblewski is a senior at Carmel High School, performing oboe and bassoon in the school’s Honors Wind Symphony.
The Kokomo Men of Note will also be at the Wednesday concert. The group will perform “Dance with Me,” a medley arranged by director Charles Rose that includes “Dance with Me” by Orleans, “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” by Irving Berlin and “Could I Have This Dance” recorded by Anne Murray.
Other performances will include “Slavonic Dance No. 8” by Antonín Dvořák, “With Pleasure (Dance Hilarious)” by John Phillip Sousa, “Smooth Criminal” by Michael Jackson and “Concert Suite from Dances with Wolves” by John Barry. The concert will also include “ABBA on Broadway,” a piece arranged by Michael Brown that includes “I Have a Dream,” “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Dancing Queen.”
