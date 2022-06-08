People visiting Highland Park tonight will be able to share in a tradition that has spanned 12 decades.
The first concert of the Kokomo Park Band’s 120th season will be held in Highland Park at 7:30 p.m. today. However, if it rains, the concert will be held in the Kokomo High School auditorium.
Joining the KPB, Indiana University Kokomo Music Director Wendy Grice will sing John Philip Sousa’s “I’ve Made My Plans for the Summer.” Additionally, the Retired Rum Runners Jazz Band will perform the jazz standard “When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You).”
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is also expected to deliver a proclamation at the concert.
As for the Park Band’s performance, the concert will open with “Wildcat Valley Fanfare.”
In a press release, Keith Whitford, manager of the KPB, explained the composition was initially commissioned in 2017 for the 60th annual Howard County Music Festival.
The fanfare, Whitford continued, was composed by Michael Sweeney and pays homage to the land once controlled by Jean Baptiste de Richardville, the last civil chief of the Miami people who also went by the name Peshewa (which means Wildcat). The composition also celebrates Howard County’s development of agriculture and technology.
The rest of the concert will include compositions that were performed by the KPB in its early years. The setlist includes “Entrance of the Boyars” by Johan Halvorsen; “Bravura” by Charles Edward Duble; “Triumphal March from Aïda” by Giuseppi Verdi; “Our Director” by F. E. Bigelow, “Gilbert and Sullivan Symphonic Suite” arranged by Ted Ricketts, “Kokomo, Indiana” from 20th Century Fox’s 1947 musical, “Mother Wore Tights” and “Sousa!” by Warren Barker.
Kokomo Park Band concerts are free, Whitford noted, with donations making up the majority of band funding. Contributions, he added, can be sent to Kokomo Park Band, P.O. Box 6039, Kokomo, IN 46904-6039 or online at www.kokomoparkband.org.
