The Kokomo Park Band will celebrate its annual Big Band Night on Wednesday. The free concert is usually one of the most popular shows in each KPB season.
The concert, which will be held in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., will feature a mixture of usual KPB musicians and additional jazz performers from the Midwest. Vocalist Cherresa Lawson, director of award-winning Kokomo High School’s choirs, will perform as well.
The program will represent several decades of swing and big band music, including “Europa” by Carlos Santana; “Isfahan” by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington; “A Night in Tunisia” by Dizzy Gillespie; “Genghis Khan” by the Stan Kenton Orchestra; “I Just Called to Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder; “Caravan” by Duke Ellington; and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got That Swing)” by Duke Ellington.
Dr. Marion “Mo” Trout, director of Purdue jazz bands, will conduct the concert. Under his direction, the Purdue Jazz Band has worked with artists like Bill Watrous, Bob Mintzer and the New York Voices. Various bands he has worked with have toured the United States and Europe.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Coloring materials will be provided for children and the Serving in Love team from Morning Star Church will provide refreshments.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. If the KPB decides to move the concert, it will likely do so after 4 p.m. and post announcements on its Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554.
The weekly Summer Concert Series relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
