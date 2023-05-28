Speaking to listeners on Friday, John “Uncle Boogie” Grant announced Power 104.9 WTSX was broadcasting its last segment in the Firestone building.
The building, located at 219 N. Union St., is being demolished, forcing Grant and his radio station to find a new home.
The station will continue to broadcast hip hop, soul, R&B, gospel and Caribbean music during its relocation.
Although the station might cut out over the radio for several hours on Wednesday, Grant said it will still be available via online streaming services, such as the station’s website, power1049.com, and services like iHeartRadio and Pandora.
On Saturday, Grant said he was still deciding where the station will ultimately call home. He assured listeners it would remain in Kokomo, though.
Throughout June, he added, Power 104.9 will temporarily rent a property on South Main Street.
This will be the second relocation for WTSX. It was originally located at 1833 S. Plate St.
Grant is proud of the work his station has completed since its establishment nearly a decade ago. He’s used it to amplify community voices and to help provide food and shelter for less fortunate people.
The station was named “Power,” Grant noted, because that’s what he wanted to bring to the city’s youth, minority and impoverished populations.
“It might have been a dream of mine, but it was a need for the community,” Grant said of the radio station.
The station’s Firestone office was visited by a notable number of influential cultural figures and activists. Dr. Cornel West, Cardi B, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and Sean Astin were among the station’s visitors.
Maynard Eaton, an award winning journalist who died Tuesday evening, also visited the station. His wife, Robin Williams, attended the final Firestone broadcast.
Each week, pastors Wendell Brown, Bishop Glenn, Michael C. Carson and Jack Woodard visit the station to discuss current happenings and share spiritual guidance with listeners. The segment, which is titled “Pastors’ Corner,” began in 2020 with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also the final live segment aired from the Firestone building.
Sitting in the company of four Kokomo pastors, Grant told listeners how he first met Williams. She was running for state representative at the time, and Grant was slow to recognize her when she came to the station. The room chuckled at the story.
He also took a moment to highlight Eaton’s work as a broadcast journalist, political columnist, editor and freelance writer.
Near the end of the segment, it was Grant’s turn to listen.
“You bring too much to this community,” Williams said. “God will put you where you need to be.”
The pastors agreed.
Closing the segment, Grant told listeners “We’ll see you next Friday.”
He turned on the 1966 hit, “Hold On I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave. The final Pastor’s Corner in the Firestone building came to an end. But the room kept singing along.
