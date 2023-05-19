In advertisements for the final Kokomo Symphony Orchestra show this season, the KSO said “the large symphony and grand organ sounds will literally blow you out of your seats.” The claim could actually be taken literally.
José Valencia, the orchestra’s artistic director and conductor, chuckled at the thought. There’s a shocking jolt in the final movement of Camille Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, also known as the “Organ Symphony,” that could potentially make audience members jump out of their seats.
The artistic director said he wouldn’t mind at all if someone yelps out in surprise.
The concert, which is titled “Symphonic Power!,” is scheduled for Saturday evening. It will be held in Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Usually, the KSO hosts its shows at Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium. This weekend’s concert was moved to the church because, from what Valencia has been told, it houses the city’s best organ. Matt Gerhard, a local musician, will be the concert’s featured organist.
The performers had to cozy up a bit during the orchestra’s Wednesday rehearsal. The string and percussion sections weren’t able to fit on the church’s stage. Instead, they sprawled out across the church floor. Some of the cello and bass players were nearly touching the front-row pews.
Valencia said the season finale will likely be the loudest concert the KSO has performed in a while.
“I think sometimes powerful sound is very attractive to an audience,” Valencia said. “Maybe even specifically, a younger audience might be really attracted to something that pins them back in their seats and makes their hair blow backward.”
Alongside Saint-Saëns’ third symphony, the orchestra will perform Maurice Ravel’s “Bolero” and a suite from Hans Zimmer’s score for the film “Interstellar.”
Concerts throughout the KSO’s 49th season have been thematically linked with songs that conjure memories of various films. The season finale is no different.
“Babe” and its sequel, “Babe: Pig in the City,” both feature Symphony No. 3. The composition was also used in “How to Get Ahead in Advertising.”
Ravel’s “Bolero” is frequently used in film and television shows. A few recognizable titles include “The Simpsons,” “Doctor Who,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.”
Valencia said the idea of performing Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3 had been in the back of his mind for a while. It’s a challenging piece to perform, though.
As the orchestra has grown and its musicians have learned to trust each other’s skill, Valencia decided it was finally time to tackle the “monumental task.”
“It’s going to be inspiring. It’s huge,” Valencia said of Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3. “If you understand that this was Saint-Saëns’ final symphonic form, he put just everything that he could into it.”
The French composer adopted the popular composition structure, then pushed its boundaries, the artistic director explained. He used more harmonic dissonance than his contemporary composers, but it pays off with a stronger release when the sonic tension is resolved.
“Saint-Saëns’ scores are very detailed and layered. There is a lot going on at almost all times,” Valencia added. “To me, it makes it very thrilling to have that happening.”
When Valencia organizes concerts, he usually tries to mix well-known pieces with underappreciated compositions. Although each of the pieces that will be featured in the season finale have a strong reputation, Valencia said audience members are rarely able to experience them live.
There’s a decent chance the Saturday concert will mark Indiana’s first chance to hear the “Interstellar” suite live with an organ, Valencia added.
Ravel’s “Bolero” might be the most famous piece in the concert. The artistic director said the more he studies the piece, he understands why. He said it was an exercise in orchestral texture.
Valencia said he hopes audience members will appreciate the song’s colorful orchestration. If they’re just listening to the melodies that weave throughout, he added, they might get a bit bored.
“If you listen deeply to the textures, the combinations of the different instruments playing those different themes, then it’s even more inspiring and more enriching and more exciting,” Valencia said. “I think even the casual listener can become more engaged with something like that, with thoughts about how well they can determine the different instruments that are being played at the same time.”
Essentially, “Bolero” is a good way to introduce audience members to each instrument in an orchestra and show how they interact.
The artistic director said “Bolero” and the final movement of “Organ Symphony” might compete with each other.
“They’re both things that one could close a wonderful program with,” Valencia said.
Looking forward to next season, Valencia said the KSO’s 50th season has already been planned. Brochures highlighting the upcoming season, which starts in October, will be distributed at Saturday’s concert.
As a sneak peak, Valencia said the 50th season will feature more fan favorites, the debut of a commissioned piece and collaborations with a couple of different Kokomo organizations.
