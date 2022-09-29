For centuries, classical music has been featured alongside visual performances like ballet or cinematography. Although the upcoming Kokomo Symphony Orchestra concert wasn’t specifically organized around that idea (later concerts in the season are) the “Mozart to the Moderns” performance will still have movie elements.
Artistic director and conductor for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, José Valencia, noted he might have called the concert “Mozart to the Moderns to the Movies” if he had more time to name the show.
The Saturday concert will be bookended by Mozart compositions featured in the 1984 film “Amadeus.”
Valencia noted that while audience members don’t necessarily need to watch “Amadeus” to enjoy the concert, it might make the concert more enjoyable. In the artistic director’s experience, most people have already seen the film.
Should viewers decide to watch the film prior to the concert, he said, they should take the portrayal of Mozart with a grain of salt.
“There are some things about it that may or may not have been true about Mozart’s behavior, and may or may not have been true about these figures that flow throughout the movie,” Valencia said. “It’s got a good energy to it. It’s not boring. It’s very exciting. So that also leads me to believe probably it’s not all true, because I’m sure Mozart didn’t live every moment of his life in such a manic state.”
The show will start with Symphony No. 41, also known as the “Jupiter Symphony.” It was the last symphony Mozart composed.
To Valencia, the first chords are reminiscent of thunderbolts thrown by the Roman God Jupiter. He noted most people also consider Symphony No. 41 to be Mozart’s best.
At the tail end of the concert, the Symphony Orchestra plans on performing Mozart’s Symphony No. 25 and the overture to “Don Giovanni” before finishing with several movements from the composer’s requiem, which was not finished by Mozart. All three of the final Mozart pieces were featured in “Amadeus.”
There has been a bit of mystery concerning who finished the requiem, Valencia pointed out.
Between the Mozart compositions, the orchestra will perform “A Jazz Symphony” by George Antheil and “Le Bœuf sur le toit” by Darius Milhaud. Both composers went on to compose for films later in their careers.
“Mozart is heavily rooted in the early classical part of the Classical music period. And the moderns are the people in the early 20th century and continuing forward,” Valencia said.
The Kokomo conductor said Antheil’s symphony has “some really great jazz licks” and a “strong, crazy piano part.” Audiences can expect mariachi and American jazz influences during the “Jazz Symphony.”
Antheil’s composition was initially meant to be premiered alongside Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” but was delayed.
Notes from the composer left on a 1955 reorchestration of “A Jazz Symphony” — the same version the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra will perform — says the composition received a standing ovation during its premier but was overshadowed by a riot induced by his following piece.
Milhaud’s composition was written with the intention of being performed alongside any number of Charlie Chaplin short films, Valencia said. The conductor emphasized how well “Le Bœuf sur le toit” lines up with various Chaplin shorts, despite the range of runtimes.
“It wasn’t intended to say, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s skipping down the road there. Here’s music for skipping down the road,’” Valencia said. “That’s not exactly how he wrote it, he just wrote the music. And it’s funny how it goes along with the Charlie Chaplin shorts.”
Although the Symphony Orchestra isn’t cutting or adding any measures, Valencia said the orchestra would change some of the timing so their performance could hit specific marks in Chaplin’s “The Good for Nothing,” which will be shown alongside the performance.
Looking forward to the rest of the season, Valencia said more Mozart and Antheil compositions are planned for a January concert.
“We wanted to do some string serenade work and one of the most prominent string serenades is the ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik’ by Mozart,” Valencia said. “Just about every professional orchestra has to do it.”
The same January concert will feature Antheil’s String Serenade. Recapitulating on this season’s movie theme, that concert will also feature a piece from the film “The Theory of Everything.”
The final concert of the season, scheduled for May, will include “heavy duty classical music that has been featured in movies.”
Valencia believes the bond between music and visual mediums will continue to strengthen in the future.
Whereas past audiences were willing to attend three hour concerts dedicated to one composer’s work, today’s concert goers have more of an appetite for multiple stimuli, the conductor said.
Combining classical music with a visual connection can also enhance the audience’s emotional connection to a composition, Valencia said.
“I think it’s all about really developing relationships with our audiences,” Valencia said, adding the study and experience of classical music took on a shroud of esotericism around the 20th century. “I think it’d be really best if we can get back to the grassroots of trying to experience emotional connection to the music.”
